Premier League

Liverpool boss Klopp delivers Matip Cameroon update

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has declared Joel Matip will NOT be making himself available for Cameroon's African Cup of Nations campaign. Having not played for Cameroon since 2015, there was...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp confirms Firmino back in full training

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Roberto Firmino is back in full training. The Brazilian has been sidelined since October with a hamstring injury. Speaking ahead of Thursday's clash with Newcastle United, Klopp said: "I really don't like to talk about it because always when I say something like, 'It looks really good', then I get a call, but it looks OK in the moment. No new injuries.
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp admits 'tricky' January market plans

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits they face a "tricky" January market as they consider their African Cup of Nations replacements. Liverpool are set to lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for up to one month due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, raising fears that the Reds could be left short during a pivotal period.
AFP

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.
tucsonpost.com

Only one answer on booster vaccines, insists Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed how his squad has reacted to being offered booster jabs, adding that there are "no two possible answers" for people who are offered the chance to take another vaccine dose. The UK is currently battling the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, with a record...
Tribal Football

Liverpool lose member of Klopp backroom staff to Newcastle

Liverpool have lost a key member of Jurgen Klopp's backroom staff. Mark Leyland, who works as a performance analyst with the Reds, has joined Eddie Howe at Newcastle United. Klopp and assistant Pep Lijnders have both given their blessing for Leyland to move to Tyneside, per the Independent. Howe worked...
BBC

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle: Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Match of the Day: "It is pretty similar to the last game of Eddie Howe here with Bournemouth - similar set-up, tactics, we go 1-0 down again, we used that game more than Newcastle games. "You have to react, I am really pleased but...
Tribal Football

Liverpool manager Klopp calls against postponement

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not want a total pause on the Premier League. Clubs in England are dealing with significant COVID-19 outbreaks due to a more transmissible variant of the virus. Five of the ten matches scheduled to happen at the weekend are postponed, while Liverpool themselves were short...
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Newcastle have changed under Howe

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Newcastle have changed under new manager Eddie Howe. The Reds meet Newcastle tomorrow night. Howe said, "More possession, more shots on target, more offensive things. I have known Eddie for a long time, you can see glimpses of the Bournemouth style. "They played a 4-5-1...
fourfourtwo.com

Mohamed Salah on target as Liverpool ease to victory over Newcastle

Liverpool made light of the Covid-enforced absences of Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho to comfortably beat struggling Newcastle 3-1 at Anfield and become the first English side in history to register 2,000 top-flight victories. Mohamed Salah equalled Jamie Vardy’s record of providing a goal or an assist in 15 consecutive...
Tribal Football

Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold tells Newcastle: We didn't cheat

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold defended the manner of their victory over Newcastle. Alexander-Arnold insists Liverpool did not 'cheat' and simply played to the whistle with their controversial equaliser against Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey fired the Magpies into a surprise seventh-minute lead at Anfield on Thursday night, but the visitors were...
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Salah matches Vardy record

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has matched a goalscoring record of Leicester City ace Jamie Vardy. Salah equaled Vardy's record of 15 Premier League games in a row with goals or assists as Liverpool won 3-1 against Newcastle last night. The Egyptian, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold struck for the hosts...
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe explains benching Wilson for defeat at Liverpool

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe explained benching Callum Wilson for defeat at Liverpool. Howe rested top scorer Wilson at Anfield and played Allan Saint-Maximin as the lone striker until the Frenchman was forced off with an injury 11 minutes from time. Wilson will return for Sunday's visit of Manchester City but...
Tribal Football

Newcastle manager Howe furious with Mike Dean after Liverpool defeat

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe was furious with referee Mike Dean after Thursday's loss to Liverpool. The Reds equalised though Diogo Jota despite Isaac Hayden going down with a head injury inside the box. "We didn't do everything right but we certainly didn't get the luck either," Howe said. "The...
