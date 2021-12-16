ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Tech Companies Sink, Pushing Nasdaq Composite Down 2.5%

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates on the market. The declines came a day after the Federal Reserve said it's preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, erasing about...

ETF Focus

5 ETFs To Consider Today If You Think The Bear Market Is Imminent

The S&P 500 (SPY) is about 4% off of its highs as I write this. The Dow (DIA) is down about 5%. The Nasdaq (QQQ) is off about 6% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) is in correction territory, down 11% from its highs. Those numbers alone aren't reason for panic, but when stocks have rarely been more than 5% off their highs for well over a year, investors tend to get more spooked than usual.
