Uganda tests drones to speed up delivery of HIV medicine

By Thomson Reuters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKALANGALA, Uganda (Reuters) – Uganda is delivering HIV medicine by drone in an archipelago in Lake Victoria, a pilot programme aiming to improve the transport of medical supplies for the country’s health system, which faces chronic shortages. The trial is funded by pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson,...

