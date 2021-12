Construction took longer than expected, but workers are now finally finishing the newly-renovated Maplewood Nursing Home, a county-run facility in Westmoreland. But rather than accepting patients from a waiting list that runs more than two-dozen names deep, the recently spruced up Maplewood is doing the opposite: A shortage of workers, from nurses to janitors to food service, forced Maplewood to shut down a portion of its building. Despite having the space to care for 150 patients, just 95 currently live there.

WESTMORELAND, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO