For many people the mere words — Dec. 7 — evoke a warm feeling for parents and grandparents who were the greatest generation. It was a day that lived in infamy, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt described it. It was a day that brought out the best in the American people. We looked back this week with a special section and that was the right thing to do in this 80th year since the Japanese empire attacked our country. We were grateful for them when they were here with us; we're grateful to them for our memories and the example of dedication they showed; and we're grateful for those who are still with us.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO