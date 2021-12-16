Licence to trill: Apple TV+ plans documentary on James Bond soundtracks

Even though 007 made his screen debut on TV in a 1954 CBS teleplay adaptation of Casino Royale, James Bond producers aren't interested in taking their lucrative and long-running franchise to the small-screen. With Amazon poised to purchase James Bond studio MGM, the pressure for a TV series will be even greater. “From our point of view, we try to focus on making good James Bond pictures and that takes a lot of time and thought — it takes a couple of years working on the script with a director,” Michael G. Wilson, who oversees James Bond with Barbara Broccoli, tells The Wrap. “If we had to make a TV series on top of that and put that same amount of energy into 10 or 20 hours of content, that’s a big commitment. So, we’d have to delegate. And we’ve been very reluctant to delegate.” Broccoli adds: “We’re not a factory. Our movies are all hand-made. We’ve always been a family business and it will remain a family business, so long as we keep breathing.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO