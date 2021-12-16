ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia fines Facebook owner Meta Platforms 13 million roubles

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has fined Facebook-owner Meta Platforms 13 million roubles ($177,000), a Moscow court said on Thursday, for failing to...

