DHW: Don't dismiss omicron

By BILL BULEY
bonnersferryherald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho health officials on Tuesday called on people not to take the omicron variant lightly. “We don’t know yet how this virus will behave,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist during a media briefing with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She said omicron appears to...

