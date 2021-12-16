New Year's resolutions wanted

Actor Chris Noth is denying allegations made by two women to The Hollywood Reporter. The women say the 67-year-old, known for his role as Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," sexually assaulted them. Jericka Duncan reports.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright was expected to take the stand Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun-Taser mixup. A compressed defense case for Kim Potter...
All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
Interim Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Darrell Bevell tried to keep the focus on the Houston Texans during his first media availability with reporters on Thursday but gave "yes" answers to two interesting questions. Bevell was named the interim coach after the Jaguars fired Urban Meyer early Thursday only 13 games...
The remaining members of a U.S. missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed, Haitian police and the group said Thursday. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Friday acknowledged that talks between President Biden and centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will continue, a clear signal that Biden’s sweeping climate and social spending plan will not pass this year. “The president requested more time to continue his negotiations, and so...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said that it is deeply disappointing that the Senate parliamentarian rejected the most recent plan from Democrats for including immigration reform in President Biden ’s Build Back Better bill. “The decision by the parliamentarian is deeply disappointing and relegates millions to...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration late Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block lower court orders that are keeping President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers from going into effect in about half of the states. The administration asked the justices to allow the “urgently needed...
Comments / 0