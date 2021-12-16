ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAREN’S KORNER: Snow, snow, snow…

APG of Wisconsin
 1 day ago

I’m no fan of blizzard conditions, but am glad our area received some snow. Somehow a Christmas without snow wouldn’t seem like Christmas for an old born-in-the-Northwoods girl like me. One of my favorite Christmas flicks, is “White Christmas.” There is a scene where the characters, Bob...

Craig Daily Press

Snow on snow on snow

At long last, the snow fell Thursday night, continuing throughout the day Friday. Loudy-Simpson Park and other areas around town provided pleasant vistas on a chilly, overcast end of the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
Mount Airy News

Snow in December?

December could be the month when we see some measurable snowfall. In the past, we have seen some fairly decent amount of snowfall in December and also a few white Christmases. It is always great to be prepared for snow, no matter when it arrives. Keep the snow shovel ready. Keep a bottle of WD-40 oil spray handy to spray the snow shovel with and prevent snow from sticking to the shovel. Spray the shovel a few times as you shovel the snow. Your arms will thank you and we are sure your heart will.
ENVIRONMENT
Vindy.com

Snow garden

I think that snow can be a beautiful thing, as long as I don’t have to shovel it or drive through it to work through it every day. This is a big benefit of retirement. But snow can show off the bones of your landscape by highlighting not only your structures like arbors and fences but also the natural beauty of plants, such as ornamental grasses, shrubs and trees. This is when I enjoy putting on my boots and heading out for a walk through this winter wonderland.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Petersburg Pilot

The Snow Queen

After a season of preparation, last weekend the local nonprofit Mitkof Dance Troupe presented "Clara's Dream," an abridged rendition of The Nutcracker. Heavy snow fell outside Wright Auditorium most of the weekend while onstage Kesia Luhr, Meghan O'Soup, Sam Olson, Anya Pawuk, Abigail Anderson and Leiah Kittams, costumed as Snow, fluttered and came to rest at the feet of Rose Quitlund, the Snow Queen.
PERFORMING ARTS
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
KTVU FOX 2

Hooray for snow, snow, snow in the Sierra

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. - The rain is falling and the snow is blanketing California just in time for the holidays. The National Weather Service said that a northern hemispheric pattern has "ratcheted up a notch or two," which will bring a deep and cold trough with rain and mountain snow.
SODA SPRINGS, CA
987thebull.com

Snow Tonight?

Yup… the meteorologists are saying it. “There COULD be snow tonight!” Huh. OK. Here’s the thing about forecasting precipitation in the NW. If there’s a .003% chance of rain? It’s gonna rain. That’s how it’s going to go. If there’s a 99.999992% chance of snow? It ain’t gonna snow. It just doesn’t happen. And I don’t know why that is… but tell me I’m wrong. How many times have they called for sunny skies and then BAM, we’re soaked. Tons, right? How many times have you been totally let down dreaming of a White Christmas, and then BAM, soaked? Tons.
ENVIRONMENT
ourherald.com

Snow Globes

Fresh powder dusts the remants of dandelions following a round of morning snow that visited the White River Valley this week. (Herald / Dylan Kelley) You must be an online subscriber to view this story. Please subscribe or buy this week's issue here or login below. The full version of...
pagevalleynews.com

First snow

December 7, 1967 — Although winter does not officially begin until Dec. 22, last Thursday morning looked like it had already arrived. It began snowing here about 5 a.m. and continued throughout much of the day interspersed with rain and sleet. Up to 11 inches of the white stuff was reported in many sections of the Valley.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Person
Bob Wallace
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Rosemary Clooney
Person
Irving Berlin
Person
Danny Kaye
Coeur d'Alene Press

It's snow time

COEUR d’ALENE — A storm that dropped up to 8 inches of snow in some areas of North Idaho caught many by surprise Thursday, but not climatologist Cliff Harris. “The only one predicting it was me,” he said. The Idaho State Police reported 11 crashes and slide-offs...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Sacramento

Man Makes It Snow In Folsom Just To Make His Community Happy

FOLSOM (CBS13) – It might just be the biggest news of the day. It’s snowing in Folsom. Well, kind of. A pretty impressive winter wonderland set up by one young man is drawing crowds to 1510 Thurman Way. But the sounds of pure joy with kids having snowball fights didn’t come without a lot of hard work. “Used some high ladders to get up there. Actually, used a scissor lift to get up there a couple times,” said 20-year-old Tyler Pepper. Pepper draped dozens of strands of lights across his street. They’re each 50 feet long and that’s not including the lights covering...
FOLSOM, CA
suncoastnews.com

There's Snow Place Like Tarpon

There’s Snow Place Like Tarpon, the city’s popular holiday event, welcomed hundreds of revelers Friday, Dec. 3, to the downtown district for its return following the 2020 cancellation due to the coronavirus. The event, featuring a snow slide, arts and crafts for children, carolers, food and merchandise vendors and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus, kicked off with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in Mother Meres park and concluded with the lighted boat parade from Spring Bayou to the Sponge Docks. Mayor Chris Alahouzos, joined by city commissioners and staff, said a few words before flipping the switch that officially kicked off the holiday season in Tarpon Springs. “Merry Christmas everyone!” declared the mayor.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the show’s most popular supercouples with Michael Tylo, who played Quint. After exiting GL, the actress moved over to sister soap AS THE WORLD TURNS in the newly-created role of Iva Snyder, which she played from 1985-94. She then went back to GL from 1995-98, and also continued making occasional appearances as Iva on ATWT in the years following that.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ No Kindness For The Coward Sneak Peek

One of the most enjoyable parts of Yellowstone is that it’s hard not to have a scenic view, no matter where the show is taking place. That’s certainly the case in a recently released Yellowstone “No Kindness for the Coward” sneak peek. However, while the clip...
TV SERIES
WCIA

Snow and Sound: Why it’s so quiet

Have you ever noticed how quiet it is when it’s snowing outside? If so, you know what I’m talking about. If not, the next time the snow is falling, stick your head out the door and just listen. It’s a pretty incredible silence. There’s a scientific reason why it’s so...
ENVIRONMENT
99.9 The Point

Where’s The Colorado Snow? Oh It’s In Hawaii

Weird times we're living here, very weird times. I probably don't need to tell you that, but in this particular case, it's super bizarre and kind of crazy to wrap my head around. This has been a record-breaking year and fall for us here in Northern Colorado, and all along...
COLORADO STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Friday Blog: More showers and when will get snow?

I hope your week has been great and you are ready for Friday and the weekend. My week has been busy but pretty good so far. First off, when could we get snow? This pattern has been so warm for us the past 6 weeks. This is just our pattern this year. I do think we are going to have some cold active stretches. We have a weak wave right before Christmas and on Christmas. The Christmas one could be a rain/snow mix, so will watch it. But a stronger system around the 29th-30th, that is a decent shot at snow.
ENVIRONMENT
themanual.com

The Best Snow Boots for Every Winter Activity

Winter presents unique challenges, both for comfort and fashion. As temperatures drop and snow falls, you might be wondering how to keep your feet warm and dry. Thankfully, there are many boots out there created for just this task. We’ve gathered the best boots for all your outdoor needs. These boots will keep you looking good whether you’re popping into the city for some last-minute shopping or spending a day on the mountain.
APPAREL

