KAREN’S KORNER: Snow, snow, snow…

There’s Snow Place Like Tarpon, the city’s popular holiday event, welcomed hundreds of revelers Friday, Dec. 3, to the downtown district for its return following the 2020 cancellation due to the coronavirus. The event, featuring a snow slide, arts and crafts for children, carolers, food and merchandise vendors and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus, kicked off with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in Mother Meres park and concluded with the lighted boat parade from Spring Bayou to the Sponge Docks. Mayor Chris Alahouzos, joined by city commissioners and staff, said a few words before flipping the switch that officially kicked off the holiday season in Tarpon Springs. “Merry Christmas everyone!” declared the mayor.
