KAREN’S KORNER: Snow, snow, snow…

I hope your week has been great and you are ready for Friday and the weekend. My week has been busy but pretty good so far. First off, when could we get snow? This pattern has been so warm for us the past 6 weeks. This is just our pattern this year. I do think we are going to have some cold active stretches. We have a weak wave right before Christmas and on Christmas. The Christmas one could be a rain/snow mix, so will watch it. But a stronger system around the 29th-30th, that is a decent shot at snow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO