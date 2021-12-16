Latest on Pike teacher negotiations

LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education gathered for a special meeting Dec. 7 to address two critical issues. At the meeting, the board voted, after an hour-and-a-half executive session, to approve the irrevocable resignation of Superintendent Chuck Sincere, effective Dec. 31. Sincere did not attend the meeting. Additionally, the board approved a transition agreement with Sincere in which he agreed to forego the remainder of his current five-year contract, which was to run through July 31, 2022, and retire from the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS), effective Jan. 1, 2022.
