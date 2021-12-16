ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest on Pike teacher negotiations

Pike School Board expected to pass new teacher contracts, vote Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The teachers at MSD of Pike Schools are one step closer to having a new collective bargaining agreement after months of rallies and stalled negotiations. Monday, the Pike Board of Education held a specially called meeting for the tentative agreement to be presented to the public and for board members to ask questions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

Pike teachers vote no-confidence in superintendent as board sweetens proposed contract

Some teachers at Pike Township say they no longer support the superintendent even as the union and district leaders reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. Thursday the school board unanimously approved a resolution to increase its collective bargaining proposal with an additional $7 million for educator compensation. This follows numerous parent-led protests and classroom learning disruptions in response to the demand for higher teacher compensation.
EDUCATION
Richmond.com

Richmond Public Schools teachers are allowed to negotiate: now what?

Richmond Public Schools teachers breathed a sigh of relief then filled the room with cheers when the Richmond School Board voted 8-1 this week to approve collective bargaining. The move made RPS staff the first in the state to gain collective bargaining rights since its prohibition in 1977 by the...
RICHMOND, VA
MSD Pike Township staff, parents share concerns over pay negotiations: 'We want teachers to feel valued'

INDIANAPOLIS – Thursday night was an emotional MSD Pike Township school board meeting as negotiations continue about teacher and staff pay. Teachers directly asking board members, how much longer this will go on? The cafeteria at Central Elementary School was filled with teachers, staff and people who live in Pike Township. They wanted to get […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cleveland19.com

Teachers at Euclid City Schools rally after failed contract negotiations

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Teacher's Association plans to hold a rally Wednesday night after working without a contract for more than 100 days. "We have not made significant progress," said Josh Stephens, a teacher at Euclid City Schools. Stephens told 19 News the ETA doesn't want...
EUCLID, OH
Wicked Local

As negotiations stretch on, teacher contracts in several school districts have expired

SUDBURY — Across MetroWest, teacher contracts in several districts have expired, meaning hundreds of teachers are working under expired agreements. Dozens of Sudbury Public Schools teachers recently held a rally at the town center to spotlight their own situation — it's been five months since their contract expired. The K-8 district employs 275 teachers and other educators, 145 educational support personnel, and 14 custodians who are all represented by the Sudbury Education Association in three separate unions.
SUDBURY, MA
Akron Leader Publications

Springfield Schools superintendent resigns

LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education gathered for a special meeting Dec. 7 to address two critical issues. At the meeting, the board voted, after an hour-and-a-half executive session, to approve the irrevocable resignation of Superintendent Chuck Sincere, effective Dec. 31. Sincere did not attend the meeting. Additionally, the board approved a transition agreement with Sincere in which he agreed to forego the remainder of his current five-year contract, which was to run through July 31, 2022, and retire from the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS), effective Jan. 1, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
jpinews.com

Hart County Teacher Recognized

Sonya Carter has dedicated 26 years of service as a special education teacher, most recently within the Hart County School System. Due to the pandemic, last year's conference for the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children was canceled. However, this year, Carter was honored with a 25 Year certificate and a pin for her work with children and youth with disabilities.
HART COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Jeffersonville releases design plan for Charlestown Pike project

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A major Clark County road redesign is moving forward. After public feedback and planning, the city of Jeffersonville unveiled its design for the Charlestown Pike Project on Tuesday. "It's an important project, it's an expensive project, but it's a project we need to do for all...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
The Courier Journal

Stabilizing the child welfare workforce must be a top priority in 2022 | Opinion

As we prepare to convene for the 2022 legislative session, stabilizing the child welfare workforce must be a top priority if we are going to address the high rates of child abuse and neglect within our commonwealth. At a time when Kentucky has led the nation in child abuse and neglect for three consecutive years, we can no longer ignore the plea for help from our social workers. Now is the time to commit to supporting the public service heroes we trust with protecting our most precious citizens if we are going to effectively serve our families and children.
POLITICS
Inside Indiana Business

Rockensuess Promoted to IDEM Commissioner

Governor Eric Holcomb has promoted Brian Rockensuess to commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. He has worked at IDEM for the past eight years, including as director of governmental affairs and most recently as chief of staff. Rockensuess holds a bachelor's degree from Ball State University and a master's degree from IUPUI.
POLITICS

