ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

What are your financial resolutions for 2022?

theyankeexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you know, 2021 was full of challenges. We were still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic when supply chains shut down and inflation heated up. So, if you’re like many people, you might not be sorry to see the year come to a close. But now it’s time to...

www.theyankeexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Business Insider

What to know about fee-only financial advising

Fee-only advisors give financial planning advice to individuals and couples for a set fee based on the services they provide you. Fee-only advisors do not receive commissions from the sales of products. Fee-only and fee-based advisors have several differences to consider when deciding which type of advisor to work with.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Livingston Parish News

FINANCE | What are your financial resolutions for 2022?

As you know, 2021 was full of challenges. We were still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic when supply chains shut down and inflation heated up. So, if you’re like many people, you might not be sorry to see the year come to a close. But now it’s time to look ahead to a brighter 2022. And on a personal level, you may want to set some New Year’s resolutions. You might resolve to improve your health and diet, and possibly learn some new skills, but why not make some financial resolutions, too?
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Auburn, MA
Business
City
Auburn, MA
City
Washington, MA
State
Washington State
oaklandmagazine.com

Your 2021 Financial Checklist: 4 Questions to Ask Your Advisor

In 2020, we learned the importance of being prepared for anything. As you meet with your advisor to review your progress toward your financial goals, these four questions can help you identify areas of your financial life that may need more attention, and others that could benefit from adjustments to reflect changing economic and market conditions, as well as emerging opportunities.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

What Millennials Want In A Financial Advisor

As Millennials begin to inherit $68 trillion in wealth from their Baby Boomer parents, surveys show that the young generation is not interested in the services of Financial Advisors. Data from the Federal Reserve shows that more than two-thirds of wealthy Americans under age 45 with at least $500,000 in net worth are "self-directed" when it comes to managing their wealth.
PERSONAL FINANCE
smallbiztrends.com

Are Your Financial Policies Strong Enough to Protect Your Small Business?

When every penny counts, getting control over your small business’s finances is a primary concern. Small companies must run a tight ship, so financial processes should be efficient, secure, and controlled to keep the company afloat. Big companies have entire departments to ensure business finances stay on course, but what about smaller companies? Luckily, by taking advantage of the available and affordable solutions, you can take the steps that provide better control and protection over your financial processes.
SMALL BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Protect Your Wealth: 10 Financial Predictions for 2022

Every year, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of ten predictions (that often aren't very obvious or popular) in the following year. I certainly don’t have a crystal ball, but as a lifelong investor, I believe some things have higher chances of happening than others. How did I do with my 2021 predictions? I made 10 predictions for 2021, and even though there is still some time left in the year, it’s safe to say that I correctly called nine out of ten. Given the high hit rate in 2021, I expect the new projections to have a solid chance of happening. So without further ado, here are some for 2022. S&P will breach 5,000 In February, I wrote an article titled, “You can make money in stocks with your eyes closed.” S&P Index was 3,800 at that time; it’s now over 23% higher. Why did I have such conviction? I simply realized the S&P 500 returns had become a definition of inflation, and people store their wealth in the index. Investors discovered that the Fed fully controls the stock market, not allowing any meaningful corrections to occur. As a result, the equities will go up as long as the central bankers print money. In other words, if the money supply increases 20% a year, so does the index. Under those circumstances, expecting a 10% gain from the current levels is rather conservative.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Resolutions#Interest Rates#Emergency Fund#Age Wave
yourerie

Your Money: Talking to your parents about financial and aging issues

If your parents are getting close to retirement age or are already retired, it may be time to talk with them about financial and aging issues. It’s an important but difficult conversation. Charlie Holt, a financial advisor from Edward Jones, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss some tips...
RELATIONSHIPS
SmartAsset

How to Rebalance Your 401(k)

A 401(k) can be a fundamental part of your retirement savings plan. Knowing when – and how – to rebalance 401(k) assets is important for managing risk and achieving your investment goals. Rebalancing simply means selling securities periodically to stay … Continue reading → The post How to Rebalance Your 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

How Should Your 401(k) Investments Change When You Retire?

In this segment of "Financial Planning Q&A" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 1, retirement expert Robert Brokamp discusses some investment options to consider when nearing retirement. Robert Brokamp: Mike says, "I built my 401(k) with job earnings. When I retire, expect to have no additional money to put...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Financial Times

Repeat - What’s your financial New Year’s resolution?

Investments, will-writing and other financial resolutions for the 2022 to-do list. REPEAT: 2021, like 2020, was another turbulent year for most people’s finances, but the new year provides the perfect opportunity to set some “financial resolutions”.The guests on Money Clinic are millennial couple Toby and Siobhan and they’re looking for some timeless “fin-spiration” to get their money to work harder. They’ve paid off their credit cards under lockdown, and are wondering where to direct their spare cash. How much could they save if they overpaid their mortgage — and how would that compare to putting more into their pensions or other investments. There’s also one financial to-do that they’re been putting off for a long time — making a will. Money experts Ken Okoroafor from The Humble Penny and Dan Garrett, co-founder of digital will-writing service Farewill, provide expert tips.
PERSONAL FINANCE
12news.com

Take Control of Your Legacy with Cooper Financial Investments

PHOENIX — Taxes, 401(k)s, retirement accounts, beneficiary designations – so much to know! Join us for Financial Awareness, with Brad Cooper of Cooper financial Investments. Brad will educate and empower viewers. He takes the complex topics that are important to you and helps simplify them. Learn more at cooperfinancialawareness.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
MyTexasDaily

Reach Your New Year’s Resolutions on a Budget

(StatePoint) Whether your New Year’s Resolutions include eating healthier, exercising more, or devoting more time to self-care, having a plan can help you reach your goals on a budget. This new year, consider the following tips from the experts at Dollar General:. Healthier Eating. Preparing food that is healthier,...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy