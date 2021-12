One of the most important things to know about the lunch kids are served in Louisiana schools is this: For a lot of kids across the state, this is the only meal of the day they can count on. No matter the circumstances that lead up to this sobering fact, it's important to remember. Now, imagine that a child comes from an extremely poor household that might have trouble coming up with the cash to pay for even these low-priced meals. That's the sad reality in a lot of places across the country. Thankfully, Louisiana won't be one of those places for the 2022-2023 school year.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO