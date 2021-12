Does Shreveport, Louisiana pull out all the stops when it comes to celebrating Christmas or should we be extras on The Grinch?. Personally, when I think of Christmas in Shreveport, I think of helping with Operation Santa Claus. So I guess the first thing I associate Christmas in Shreveport with is giving. One of the best Christmas days I ever had was spent feeding the hungry alongside Chef Pat and his band of volunteers behind First Methodist in downtown Shreveport. It made my soul happy.

