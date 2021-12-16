AP Top Stories December 15 P

Here’s the latest for Monday, Dec, 13: Macron travels to hungaryf or EU talks; Israel releases radical Islamic cleric from prison after completed sentence; Sudan’s Ethnographic Museum reopens after 16 years of closure; Designer shovels massive painting on ice in Finland. (Dec. 13) AP.
Here are the top stories for Monday, December 6th: Modi and Putin meet in New Delhi; Trade union protest in the streets of Brussels; Pope Francis wraps up trip to Greece, stumbles; Diver dressed as Santa Claus visits an aquarium in Germany. (Dec. 6) AP.
Comments / 0