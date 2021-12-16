ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Reebok Taps Sustainable Designer Justin Mensinger for "Pieces of Us" Collection

Hypebae
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reebok Collective, an initiative celebrating inclusivity, has launched its new “Pieces of Us” collection in collaboration with Justin Mensinger, the winner of HBO Max’s The Hype. The garments showcase his signature patchwork designs and ability to...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez's Coach Bag From the Beat Collection Is 30% Off

Jennifer Lopez's coveted Coach bag is on sale, and you're going to want to get in on the deal. Coach has kicked off their Holiday Sale, offering 30-50% off both women's and men's styles. Various bags from the Coach Beat Collection are on sale too, which means it's perfect for treating yourself or a loved one to the designer handbag for the holidays.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga Reflective’ Have Emerged

Another iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is on the way. This time, the sportswear giant is releasing the shoe in its original colorway but with a twist. Adidas product images have surfaced this week of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker in the latest “Beluga Reflective” makeup. Longtime fans of the Adidas Yeezy line will recognize this “Beluga” color scheme as a nearly identical pair dropped for the shoe’s debut in 2016. The shoe features various gray tones throughout the Primeknit upper and is coupled with a vibrant orange stripe on the lateral side that reads...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reebok#Hbo Max#Mental Health#The Reebok Collective
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Mixes Luxury Labels With a Chic Walmart Sweater Dress & Booties for ‘The Good Boss’ Screening

If there’s one thing we know to be absolutely true about Sofia Vergara, it’s that whether she’s onscreen or off, her fashion sense is incomparable. The “Modern Family” alum stylishly stepped out on Sunday to enjoy a screening of “The Good Boss” movie, which is also available to stream on Netflix. The film stars Javier Bardem as he plays a Spanish factory boss who tries to keep his company on top. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) For the evening, Vergara wore a black one-shoulder sweater dress from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Walmart collection....
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Halston Releases First Fine Jewelry Collection With Aurate

Click here to read the full article. Halston is embarking on a category expansion with a new collaboration. The heritage fashion brand has teamed with Aurate on a fine jewelry collection that fuses both brands’ ethos for the holidays. The 12-piece collection includes earrings, necklaces and rings co-designed by both brands that are made to reflect Halston’s well-known glitz and glamour of the Studio 54 days.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationEverything to Know About Fashion Designer HalstonPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress Collection “It’s about going out, showing the glitzy version of yourself and this party mode,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Harper's Bazaar

Alaïa Introduces Swimwear Collection

Since opening its first atelier in Paris during the late '70s, fashion brand Alaïa has been revered in the industry for designing clothes that highlight the shape of a woman's body. From the brand's use of luxe yet flexible fabrics to its figure-hugging silhouettes, very few capture curves quite like the storied maison.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thetrendspotter.net

50 Best Short Nail Designs and Ideas for 2021

Short nails are great for women who prefer a low-maintenance and no-fuss approach to their nails. They are less prone to breakage, lend themselves well to various settings, and are super practical. They can also be adapted to suit your preference, and you can get creative with your artwork. If you like to stand out from the crowd, then clashing colors and unusual details are what you need. Or maybe you are someone who prefers the classics; pastel art and dreamy pinks will help you achieve the design of your dreams. Nail art is a wonderful way to express yourself and one of the easiest things to change about your appearance. So, if you want bright and bold nails, or something pretty and subtle, keep reading to be inspired for the perfect manicure, regardless of the occasion.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

Bottega Veneta Releases Resort 2022 Collection

With a physical store opening in SoHo later this week, Bottega Veneta has unveiled its “Wardrobe 03” collection for the Resort 2022 season. This comes just a month after Daniel Lee’s abrupt departure from the Italian label after three years. The brand’s new creative director Matthieu Blazy will debut his first collection for the house in February.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Adidas and Allbirds Announce Release Date for Low Carbon Performance Sneaker Futurecraft.Footprint

Adidas and Allbirds continue to reduce their carbon footprint. The brands announced the commercial launch of Futurecraft.Footprint sneakers today. The collection offers low carbon performance footwear made at scale, illustrating the power of collaboration. The shoes are slated to be released Dec. 15 via Adidas’ website, the Allbirds app and select retail stores with four new colorways dropping in spring 2022.  The first release was announced in May earlier this year, the shoes clock in at just 2.94kg CO2 a pair, which both brands acknowledge as being their personal best. The shoe is also one of the lightest performance shoes Adidas and...
ENVIRONMENT
hypebeast.com

Paterson Channels 90's nostalgia with its Holiday '21 Collection

For the Holiday ‘21 season, Paterson continues its efforts on providing classic streetwear garments. Specifically, the collection is inspired by colors and graphics from 90’s tennis sportswear. The collection includes a variety of pieces like a nylon anorak, nylon cargo sports pants, a striped rugby polo, hoodies, graphic...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Vince Pre-Fall 2022

Color done the Vince way translates to subtle pops on separates anchored with a companion piece in a neutral tone. It’s a house code that Vince creative director Caroline Belhumeur has evolved over the past few seasons. Pre-fall sees Belhumeur continuing this narrative, using the colors of Niki de Saint Phalle — a French-American sculptor, painter, filmmaker — as a starting point. “It’s so colorful, joyful and celebratory,” she said of de Saint Phalle’s work.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

The 11 Best Everyday Boots, According to Fashion Insiders

We gathered designers from footwear brands including Dear Frances, Hanifa, and Loeffler Randall, as well leading stylists, writers, and fashion directors, to tell us about the everyday (and elevated) boots they're pairing with outfit after outfit this winter. From lug-sole Chelsea boots to thigh-high leather styles, fashion insiders say the following 11 pairs are cool, versatile and offer a hint of winter weather proofing. At least one of their everyday boots will make its way to your wardrobe by the time you finish perusing the list.
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

The 15 Best Designer Fashion Deals from MyTheresa's Can't-Miss Sale

In case you've yet to figure out what it is you really want for the holidays this year, luxury e-tailer MyTheresa just added thousands of items to their sale section and it's well worth a peruse. With offerings from JW Anderson, Marine Serre, Stand Studio, and more now up to 50% off, the sale is ripe with elevated staples and fantasy finds alike. Should you need last-minute gifts for people you (really) love, it's worth noting that the sale is also stacked with accessories. Think: classic leather wallets from Comme des Garçons, Chloé bags, and cozy By Far scarves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
houstoniamag.com

Coach Taps Houston TikToker For Latest Ski Collection

With the success of Coach’s collaboration with Meg Thee Stallion, it’s quite clear they’ve got their eyes set on Houston. To introduce the brand's latest Ski Collection, Coach turns to Space City’s fashion forward TikToker Wisdom Kaye for a snowy campaign on the slopes. Nostalgic winter sportswear was the mood...
HOUSTON, TX
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: A Warm Winter Coat That’s Stylish Enough to Wear to the Office

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. Every winter, the words of grandparents everywhere ring through my ears: “Make sure you wrap up warm!” The cold is real, but I really hate being wrapped up to A Christmas Story levels of immobility. The Grandad Trench Coat from Parisian brand De Bonne Facture fits the bill perfectly: a coat that is roomy enough for...
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

Grateful Dead Unveil ‘Psychedelic’ Slipper Collection With Footwear Brand, Sanuk

Deadheads and footwear collectors alike can get their hands (nay, feet) on some new Grateful Dead merch, thanks to the band’s latest collaboration with Sanuk. The new Sanuk x Grateful Dead Collection features hippie-inspired versions of the footwear brand’s most popular slippers and sandals, with homages to the Dead’s famous logo, tie-dye patterns and iconography. A mash-up of Sanuk’s feel-good “Cozy Vibes collection” and classic Grateful Dead style, the capsule collection launches with two pairs of slippers for men and two pairs for women. The shoes are designed for both indoor and outdoor use, with a cozy fleece lining and sturdy tread...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy