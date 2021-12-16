Reebok Taps Sustainable Designer Justin Mensinger for "Pieces of Us" Collection

Short nails are great for women who prefer a low-maintenance and no-fuss approach to their nails. They are less prone to breakage, lend themselves well to various settings, and are super practical. They can also be adapted to suit your preference, and you can get creative with your artwork. If you like to stand out from the crowd, then clashing colors and unusual details are what you need. Or maybe you are someone who prefers the classics; pastel art and dreamy pinks will help you achieve the design of your dreams. Nail art is a wonderful way to express yourself and one of the easiest things to change about your appearance. So, if you want bright and bold nails, or something pretty and subtle, keep reading to be inspired for the perfect manicure, regardless of the occasion.

SKIN CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO