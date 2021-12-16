ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Near Record Temps

By Greg Dee
ABC Action News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly sunny with a few sct'd clouds in the...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

KFOR

Big temp drops are here, but highs remain above average!

After a 20 to 30 degree temp drop from Wednesday’s record breaking highs, we are cooler, but still above normal (for now). Thursday, look for an increase in clouds with showers possible tonight, spreading from south to north. Lows will be in the middle 40s. Temps remain about 10...
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Thick Fog, Storm Chances, Weekend Changes

What a warm Thursday! Many of us were around 80° which is about 15° above the typical high temperature at this time of the year. Be prepared for more possible thick fog in the morning on Friday. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM for the entire region. You may not be able to see very far in front of you on the roads, especially before the sun is all the way up on Friday morning, so be sure to work in some extra time in your morning routine. The fog should lift by mid-morning and then there's a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still be awfully close to 80°! Morning fog is possible, again, on Saturday morning and then a daytime chance of storms will come in around a 30%-40% chance, but the likeliest round of storms comes with the cold front some time after 3 PM on Saturday. That same cold front will bring a drastic drop in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday so don't be surprised by the much colder day! Another round of showers is possible Monday, but the bulk of the rain could stay south. Temperatures will remain chilly to begin Christmas Week next week but will slowly warm closer to 70° by Christmas Eve on Friday and warm to the lower to mid 70s for Christmas Day and staying dry. You know what this forecast means for your Christmas? There is a 100% chance we WON'T have a white Christmas! Have a great Friday!
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

A few snow showers Thursday night and Friday, cold weekend ahead

Cold and breezy as our cold front departs, leaving us with highs below freezing for much of the region. OVERNIGHT: Chance of snow with winds at 10-15 MPH, gusts around 20 MPH. Overnight lows around 20°. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with winds around 10-15 MPH, mostly cloudy with a few...
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

Lighter winds on the way, light snow chance Friday night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A clearing sky will take us through the overnight hours as temperatures cool into the teens and low 20s. Winds will still be blustery at times out of the west at 10-25 mph. Friday: Sunshine early in the day...
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: nearing records Friday; rain, few storms return Saturday

FRIDAY: Similar to your Thursday, we’ll kick off the day with cloudy skies and areas of fog; sun breaks will become part of the story by the afternoon hours. Expect temperatures to continue to creep farther up – in the 70s to near 80° by the afternoon hours. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out by late afternoon. Clouds and a few showers will be possible into the overnight hours with lows only dropping to the middle to upper 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Temperatures Move In After Record-Tying Highs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a mild day with temperatures nearly 20-25 degrees above normal with rain showers, we are turning a bit cooler but still above normal for our Friday with highs near 50. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Yesterday we tied the record high of 64 degrees set back in 1940. The Low was 49 degrees which is the warmest low temperature recorded on December 16th. The previous record was 48 set in 1877. The mean temperature was 57 degrees which was also the warmest mean temperature on record...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccbcharlotte.com

More Record Temps and Rain for the Weekend

It is a much warmer start this morning with temps 15-20 degrees warmer than yesterday at this time. Patchy fog is developing with visibility down to less than 1/4 of a mile. Clouds will stay in place today as a front stalls to our north. There’s an isolated shower chance for the mountains, otherwise, we will stay dry today. Saturday will be a bit more active with scattered showers to more steady rain by the early evening. About .25-.5″ of rainfall will be possible. Drought conditions remain severe for our region, so any rain is helpful. Rain will wrap up by Sunday morning. Temps will reach the low 70s through Saturday, but it will be much cooler Sunday (upper 50s to lower 60s) with overnight lows falling below freezing. It will be breezy as well with winds transitioning out of the north at 10-15 mph. Temps will struggle to get out of the low 50s Monday and Tuesday. Another shot at rain will come our way Tuesday into Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Clouds Won't Hinder Near-Record High Temps Thursday

A warm front passed through the region overnight Wednesday and will push through northern Maine early this afternoon providing the area with near record-warmth. In terms of records, Boston’s record high temperatures for today is 64 degrees from 1971. We’ll come close to that and possibly tie it or break it, especially if the sun peaks out long enough. Much of the day will be under the clouds with a few spot sprinkles and showers around, a gusty southwest wind will also develop this afternoon. Highs temps reach the upper 50s to low 60s south, 40s and 50s north.
BOSTON, MA

