Washington state troopers in Pierce and Thurston counties responded to nearly 100 collisions on Tuesday morning. Icy, wet roads made things difficult for drivers for most of the morning commute across the region — particularly between Lacey and Tacoma — with multiple incidents on I-5, SR 510, and SR 16, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. That was also despite roads being pre-treated by WSDOT crews overnight.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO