It’s amazing how far Final Fantasy XIV has come from its original conception. The 1.0 release over ten years ago was met with rightful criticism due to its inconceivable designs. It was nothing short of a disaster that crippled the Japanese giant, so it’s even more impressive that they not only bounced back in creating the best MMORPG on the market right now, but ushering in the most profitable title in the franchise’s thirty-four-year continuous run. It’s one of, if not the most, impressive comeback stories in gaming history. It’s even more astounding considering how the MMO has evolved since A Realm Reborn. Shadowbringers was this crucial step that contained an emotionally-charged narrative that resonated with many players. It helped that the villain wasn’t just someone waiting ominously for the player to arrive, or was evil for evil sake, but someone who you could actually sympathize with. With the next expansion, Endwalker, Square Enix’s Creative Business Unit III has gone above and beyond in creating an even bigger, better and more impacting story that will leave you battered and broken at the end.

