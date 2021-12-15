Probing Two-Electron Multiplets in Bilayer Graphene Quantum Dots

This tutorial aims at giving an introductory treatment of the circuit analysis of superconducting qubits, i.e., two-level systems in superconducting circuits. It also touches upon couplings between such qubits and how microwave driving and these couplings can be used for single- and two-qubit gates, as well as how to include noise when calculating the dynamics of the system. We also discuss higher-dimensional superconducting qudits. The tutorial is intended for new researchers with limited or no experience with the field but should be accessible to anyone with a bachelor’s degree in physics. The tutorial introduces the basic methods used in quantum circuit analysis, starting from a circuit diagram and ending with a quantized Hamiltonian, that may be truncated to the lowest levels. We provide examples of all the basic techniques throughout the discussion, while in the last part of the tutorial we discuss several of the most commonly used circuits for quantum-information applications. This includes both worked examples of single qubits and examples of how to analyze the coupling methods that allow multiqubit operations. In several detailed appendices, we provide the interested reader with an introduction to more advanced techniques for handling larger circuit designs.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO