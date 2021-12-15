ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Probing Two-Electron Multiplets in Bilayer Graphene Quantum Dots

By S. Möller, L. Banszerus, A. Knothe, C. Steiner, E. Icking, S. Trellenkamp, F. Lentz, K. Watanabe, T. Taniguchi, L. I. Glazman, V. I. Fal’ko, C. Volk, C. Stampfer
 4 days ago

We report on finite bias spectroscopy measurements of the two-electron spectrum in a gate defined bilayer graphene (BLG) quantum dot for varying magnetic fields. The spin and valley degree of freedom in BLG give rise to multiplets of six orbital symmetric and ten orbital antisymmetric states. We find that orbital symmetric...

Pushing the Limits of Quantum Sensing with Variational Quantum Circuits

Theoretical Division, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, NM, USA. Variational quantum algorithms could help researchers improve the performance of optical atomic clocks and of other quantum-metrology schemes. Since it was first introduced in 1949, Ramsey interferometry has had an exciting history. The method was at the center of a...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Dissipative Topological Phase Transition with Strong System-Environment Coupling

A primary motivation for studying topological matter regards the protection of topological order from its environment. In this work, we study a topological emitter array coupled to an electromagnetic environment. The photon-emitter coupling produces nonlocal interactions between emitters. Using periodic boundary conditions for all ranges of environment-induced interactions, the chiral symmetry inherent to the emitter array is preserved. This chiral symmetry protects the Hamiltonian and induces parity in the Lindblad operator. A topological phase transition occurs at a critical photon-emitter coupling related to the energy spectrum width of the emitter array. Interestingly, the critical point nontrivially changes the dissipation rates of edge states, yielding a dissipative topological phase transition. In the protected topological phase, edge states suffer from environment-induced dissipation for weak photon-emitter coupling. However, strong coupling leads to robust dissipationless edge states with a window at the emitter spacing. Our work shows the potential to manipulate topological quantum matter with electromagnetic environments.
SCIENCE
Precision sieving of gases through atomic pores in graphene

By crafting atomic-scale holes in atomically thin membranes, it should be possible to create molecular sieves for precise and efficient gas separation, including extraction of carbon dioxide from air, University of Manchester researchers have found. If a pore size in a membrane is comparable to the size of atoms and...
CHEMISTRY
Quantum Many-Body Topology of Quasicrystals

In this paper, we characterize quasicrystalline interacting topological phases of matter, i.e., phases protected by some quasicrystalline structure. We show that the elasticity theory of quasicrystals, which accounts for both “phonon” and “phason” modes, admits nontrivial quantized topological terms with far richer structure than their crystalline counterparts. We show that these terms correspond to distinct phases of matter and also uncover intrinsically quasicrystalline phases, which have no crystalline analogs. For quasicrystals with internal U(1) symmetry, we discuss a number of interpretations and physical implications of the topological terms, including constraints on the mobility of dislocations in.
PHYSICS
Two-dimensional electron gas at the (001) surface of ferromagnetic EuTiO3

Studies on oxide quasi-two-dimensional electron gas (q2DEG) have been a playground for the discovery of novel and sometimes unexpected phenomena, like the reported magnetism at the surface of. SrTiO. 3. (001) and at the interface between nonmagnetic. LaAlO. 3. and. SrTiO. 3. band insulators. However, magnetism in this system is...
PHYSICS
Magnetic anisotropy of individually addressed spin states

Controlling magnetic anisotropy is a key requirement for the fundamental understanding of molecular magnetism and is a prerequisite for numerous applications in magnetic storage, spintronics, and all-spin logic devices. In order to address the question of molecular magnetic anisotropy experimentally, we have synthesized single crystals of a molecular spin system containing four antiferromagnetically coupled.
PHYSICS
SU(4) Chiral Spin Liquid, Exciton Supersolid, and Electric Detection in Moiré Bilayers

We propose a moiré bilayer as a platform where exotic quantum phases can be stabilized and electrically detected. Moiré bilayers consist of two separate moiré superlattice layers coupled through the interlayer Coulomb repulsion. In the small distance limit, an SU(4) spin can be formed by combining layer pseudospin and the real spin. As a concrete example, we study an SU(4) spin model on triangular lattice in the fundamental representation. By tuning a three-site ring exchange term.
PHYSICS
Probing Electron-Phonon Interactions Away from the Fermi Level with Resonant Inelastic X-Ray Scattering

Interactions between electrons and lattice vibrations are responsible for a wide range of material properties and applications. Recently, there has been considerable interest in the development of resonant inelastic x-ray scattering (RIXS) as a tool for measuring electron-phonon (. e. -ph) interactions. Here, we demonstrate the ability of RIXS to...
PHYSICS
Quantum Filter Diagonalization with Compressed Double-Factorized Hamiltonians

We demonstrate a method that merges the quantum filter diagonalization (QFD) approach for hybrid quantum-classical solution of the time-independent electronic Schrödinger equation with a low-rank double factorization (DF) approach for the representation of the electronic Hamiltonian. In particular, we explore the use of a novel sparse “compressed” double factorization (C-DF) truncation of the Hamiltonian within the time-propagation elements of QFD, while retaining a similarly compressed but numerically converged double-factorized representation of the Hamiltonian for the operator expectation values needed in the QFD quantum matrix elements. The new C-DF method is found to provide substantial additional compression at any given accuracy metric over the traditional “explicit” double factorization approach. Together with significant circuit reduction optimizations and number-preserving postselection and echo-sequencing error mitigation strategies, the method is found to provide accurate predictions for low-lying eigenspectra in a number of representative molecular systems, while requiring reasonably short circuit depths and modest measurement costs. The method is demonstrated by experiments on noise-free simulators, simulations including models of decoherence and shot-noise, and real quantum hardware.
MATHEMATICS
Randomized Benchmarking for Non-Markovian Noise

Estimating the features of noise is the first step in a chain of protocols that will someday lead to fault-tolerant quantum computers. The randomized benchmarking () protocol is designed with this exact mindset, estimating the average strength of noise in a quantum processor with relative ease in practice. However, , along with most other benchmarking and characterization methods, is limited in scope because it assumes that the noise is temporally uncorrelated (Markovian), which is increasingly evident not to be the case. Here, we combine the protocol with a recent framework describing non-Markovian quantum phenomena to derive a general analytical expression of the average sequence fidelity () for non-Markovian with the Clifford group. We show that one can identify non-Markovian features of the noise directly from the through its deviations from the Markovian case, proposing a set of methods to collectively estimate these deviations, non-Markovian memory time scales, and diagnose (in)coherence of non-Markovian noise in a experiment. Finally, we demonstrate the efficacy of our proposal by means of several proof-of-principle examples. Our methods are directly implementable and pave the way for a better understanding of correlated noise in quantum processors.
COMPUTERS
Matrix product states and projected entangled pair states: Concepts, symmetries, theorems

The theory of entanglement provides a fundamentally new language for describing interactions and correlations in many-body systems. Its vocabulary consists of qubits and entangled pairs, and the syntax is provided by tensor networks. How matrix product states and projected entangled pair states describe many-body wave functions in terms of local tensors is reviewed. These tensors express how the entanglement is routed, act as a novel type of nonlocal order parameter, and the manner in which their symmetries are reflections of the global entanglement patterns in the full system is described. The manner in which tensor networks enable the construction of real-space renormalization group flows and fixed points is discussed, and the entanglement structure of states exhibiting topological quantum order is examined. Finally, a summary of the mathematical results of matrix product states and projected entangled pair states, highlighting the fundamental theorem of matrix product vectors and its applications, is provided.
SCIENCE
Superconducting Circuit Companion—an Introduction with Worked Examples

This tutorial aims at giving an introductory treatment of the circuit analysis of superconducting qubits, i.e., two-level systems in superconducting circuits. It also touches upon couplings between such qubits and how microwave driving and these couplings can be used for single- and two-qubit gates, as well as how to include noise when calculating the dynamics of the system. We also discuss higher-dimensional superconducting qudits. The tutorial is intended for new researchers with limited or no experience with the field but should be accessible to anyone with a bachelor’s degree in physics. The tutorial introduces the basic methods used in quantum circuit analysis, starting from a circuit diagram and ending with a quantized Hamiltonian, that may be truncated to the lowest levels. We provide examples of all the basic techniques throughout the discussion, while in the last part of the tutorial we discuss several of the most commonly used circuits for quantum-information applications. This includes both worked examples of single qubits and examples of how to analyze the coupling methods that allow multiqubit operations. In several detailed appendices, we provide the interested reader with an introduction to more advanced techniques for handling larger circuit designs.
COMPUTERS
Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computation with Static Linear Optics

The scalability of photonic implementations of fault-tolerant quantum computing based on Gottesman-Kitaev-Preskill (GKP) qubits is injured by the requirements of inline squeezing and reconfigurability of the linear optical network. In this work we propose a topologically error-corrected architecture that does away with these elements at no cost—in fact, at an advantage—to state preparation overheads. Our computer consists of three modules: a two-dimensional (2D) array of probabilistic sources of GKP states; a depth-four circuit of static beam splitters, phase shifters, and short delay lines; and a 2D array of homodyne detectors. The symmetry of our proposed circuit allows us to combine the effects of finite squeezing and uniform photon loss within the noise model, resulting in more comprehensive threshold estimates. These jumps over both architectural and analytical hurdles considerably expedite the construction of a photonic quantum computer.
COMPUTERS
Wannier Function Perturbation Theory: Localized Representation and Interpolation of Wave Function Perturbation

Thanks to the nearsightedness principle, the low-energy electronic structure of solids can be represented by localized states such as the Wannier functions. Wannier functions are actively being applied to a wide range of phenomena in condensed matter systems. However, the Wannier-function-based representation is limited to a small number of bands and thus cannot describe the change of wave functions due to various kinds of perturbations, which require sums over an infinite number of bands. Here, we introduce the concept of the Wannier function perturbation, which provides a localized representation of wave function perturbations. Wannier function perturbation theory allows efficient calculation of numerous quantities involving wave function perturbation, among which we provide three applications. First, we calculate the temperature-dependent indirect optical absorption spectra of silicon near the absorption edge nonadiabatically, i.e., differentiating phonon-absorption and phonon-emission processes, and without arbitrary temperature-dependent shifts in energy. Second, we establish a theory to calculate the shift spin conductivity without any band-truncation error. Unlike the shift charge conductivity, an exact calculation of the shift spin conductivity is not possible within the conventional Wannier function methods because it cannot be obtained from geometric quantities for low-energy bands. We apply the theory to monolayer.
MATHEMATICS
Electron quantum path control in high harmonic generation via chirp variation of strong laser pulses

The quantum phases of the electron paths driven by an ultrafast laser in high harmonic generation in an atomic gas depends linearly on the instantaneous cycle-averaged laser intensity. Using high laser intensities, a complete single ionisation of the atomic gas may occur before the laser pulse peak. Therefore, high harmonic generation could be localised only in a temporal window at the leading edge of laser pulse envelope. Varying the laser frequency chirp of an intense ultrafast laser pulse, the centre, and the width of the temporal window, that the high harmonic generation phenomenon occurs, could be controlled with high accuracy. This way, both the duration and the phase of the electron trajectories, that generate efficiently high harmonics, is fully controlled. A method of spectral control and selection of the high harmonic extreme ultraviolet light from distinct quantum paths is experimentally demonstrated. Furthermore, a phenomenological numerical model enlightens the physical processes that take place. This novel approach of the electron quantum path selection via laser chirp is a simple and versatile way of controlling the time-spectral characteristics of the coherent extreme ultraviolet light with applications in the fields of attosecond pulses and soft x-ray nano-imaging.
CHEMISTRY
General Rules Governing the Dynamical Encircling of an Arbitrary Number of Exceptional Points

Dynamically encircling an exceptional point in non-Hermitian systems has drawn great attention recently, since a nonadiabatic transition process can occur and lead to intriguing phenomena and applications such as the asymmetric switching of modes. While all previous experiments have been restricted to two-state systems, the dynamics in multistate systems where more complex topology can be formed by exceptional points, is still unknown and associated experiments remain elusive. Here, we propose an on-chip photonic system in which an arbitrary number of exceptional points can be encircled dynamically. We reveal in experiment a robust state-switching rule for multistate systems, and extend it to an infinite-period system in which an exceptional line is encircled with outcomes being located at the Brillouin-zone boundary. The proposed versatile platform is expected to reveal more physics related to multiple exceptional points and exceptional lines, and give rise to applications in multistate non-Hermitian systems.
PHYSICS
Coulomb Drag between a Carbon Nanotube and Monolayer Graphene

We have measured Coulomb drag between an individual single-walled carbon nanotube (SWNT) as a one-dimensional (1D) conductor and the two-dimensional (2D) conductor monolayer graphene, separated by a few-atom-thick boron nitride layer. The graphene carrier density is tuned across the charge neutrality point (CNP) by a gate, while the SWNT remains degenerate. At high temperatures, the drag resistance changes sign across the CNP, as expected for momentum transfer from drive to drag layer, and exhibits layer exchange Onsager reciprocity. We find that layer reciprocity is broken near the graphene CNP at low temperatures due to nonlinear drag response associated with temperature dependent drag and thermoelectric effects. The drag resistance shows power-law dependences on temperature and carrier density characteristic of 1D Fermi liquid-2D Dirac fluid drag. The 2D drag signal at high temperatures decays with distance from the 1D source slower than expected for a diffusive current distribution, suggesting additional interaction effects in the graphene in the hydrodynamic transport regime.
CHEMISTRY
Fourier-domain transfer entropy spectrum

We propose the Fourier-domain transfer entropy spectrum, a generalization of transfer entropy, as a model-free metric of causality. For arbitrary systems, this approach systematically quantifies the causality among their different system components rather than merely analyzing systems as entireties. The generated spectrum offers a rich-information representation of time-varying latent causal relations, efficiently dealing with nonstationary processes and high-dimensional conditions. We demonstrate its validity in the aspects of parameter dependence, statistical significance tests, and sensibility. An open-source multiplatform implementation of this metric is developed and computationally applied on neuroscience data sets and diffusively coupled logistic oscillators.
SCIENCE
Strong electron-electron interactions in Si/SiGe quantum dots

Interactions between electrons can strongly affect the shape and functionality of multielectron quantum dots. The resulting charge distributions can be localized, as in the case of Wigner molecules, with consequences for the energy spectrum and tunneling to states outside the dot. The situation is even more complicated for silicon dots, due to the interplay between valley, orbital, and interaction energy scales. Here, we study two-electron wave functions in electrostatically confined quantum dots formed in a SiGe/Si/SiGe quantum well at zero magnetic field, using a combination of tight-binding and full configuration interaction methods, and taking into account atomic-scale disorder at the quantum well interface. We model dots based on recent qubit experiments, which straddle the boundary between strongly interacting and weakly interacting systems, and display a rich and diverse range of behaviors. Our calculations show that strong electron-electron interactions, induced by weak confinement, can significantly suppress the low-lying, singlet-triplet (ST) excitation energy. However, when the valley-orbit interactions caused by interfacial disorder are weak, the ST splitting can approach its noninteracting value, even when the electron-electron interactions are strong and Wigner-molecule behavior is observed. These results have important implications for the rational design and fabrication of quantum dot qubits with predictable properties.
PHYSICS

