ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Contrarians Synchronize beyond the Limit of Pairwise Interactions

By K. Kovalenko, X. Dai, K. Alfaro-Bittner, A. M. Raigorodskii, M. Perc, S. Boccaletti
APS physics
 4 days ago

We give evidence that a population of pure contrarian globally coupled -dimensional Kuramoto oscillators reaches a collective synchronous state when the interplay between the units goes beyond the limit of pairwise interactions. Namely, we will show that the presence of higher-order interactions may induce the appearance of a coherent state even...

journals.aps.org

Comments / 0

Related
APS physics

Fourier-domain transfer entropy spectrum

We propose the Fourier-domain transfer entropy spectrum, a generalization of transfer entropy, as a model-free metric of causality. For arbitrary systems, this approach systematically quantifies the causality among their different system components rather than merely analyzing systems as entireties. The generated spectrum offers a rich-information representation of time-varying latent causal relations, efficiently dealing with nonstationary processes and high-dimensional conditions. We demonstrate its validity in the aspects of parameter dependence, statistical significance tests, and sensibility. An open-source multiplatform implementation of this metric is developed and computationally applied on neuroscience data sets and diffusively coupled logistic oscillators.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Dissipative Topological Phase Transition with Strong System-Environment Coupling

A primary motivation for studying topological matter regards the protection of topological order from its environment. In this work, we study a topological emitter array coupled to an electromagnetic environment. The photon-emitter coupling produces nonlocal interactions between emitters. Using periodic boundary conditions for all ranges of environment-induced interactions, the chiral symmetry inherent to the emitter array is preserved. This chiral symmetry protects the Hamiltonian and induces parity in the Lindblad operator. A topological phase transition occurs at a critical photon-emitter coupling related to the energy spectrum width of the emitter array. Interestingly, the critical point nontrivially changes the dissipation rates of edge states, yielding a dissipative topological phase transition. In the protected topological phase, edge states suffer from environment-induced dissipation for weak photon-emitter coupling. However, strong coupling leads to robust dissipationless edge states with a window at the emitter spacing. Our work shows the potential to manipulate topological quantum matter with electromagnetic environments.
SCIENCE
APS physics

General Rules Governing the Dynamical Encircling of an Arbitrary Number of Exceptional Points

Dynamically encircling an exceptional point in non-Hermitian systems has drawn great attention recently, since a nonadiabatic transition process can occur and lead to intriguing phenomena and applications such as the asymmetric switching of modes. While all previous experiments have been restricted to two-state systems, the dynamics in multistate systems where more complex topology can be formed by exceptional points, is still unknown and associated experiments remain elusive. Here, we propose an on-chip photonic system in which an arbitrary number of exceptional points can be encircled dynamically. We reveal in experiment a robust state-switching rule for multistate systems, and extend it to an infinite-period system in which an exceptional line is encircled with outcomes being located at the Brillouin-zone boundary. The proposed versatile platform is expected to reveal more physics related to multiple exceptional points and exceptional lines, and give rise to applications in multistate non-Hermitian systems.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Fluid-structure interactions enable passive flow control in real and biomimetic plants

Controlling fluid flow is a fundamental problem with applications from biomedicine to environmental engineering. Contemporary solutions combine electromechanical sensors, valves, and pumps; however, these are expensive and difficult to maintain. We report an autonomous flow control principle inspired by vascular transport in plants. Combining experiments on real and biomimetic tissues, we show that networks of cells linked by nonlinear valves permit the physical programming of a nearly arbitrary pressure drop versus flow rate relation. The nonlinearity is a consequence of fluid-structure interactions that allow a flexible element to selectively block the valve aperture. We report four applications: parallel connections that function as (i) a nonlinear flow controller, (ii) a constant flow controller, (iii) a reverse Ohm flow controller, and a serial connection that acts as (iv) a fluidic on-off switch.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
APS physics

Probing Electron-Phonon Interactions Away from the Fermi Level with Resonant Inelastic X-Ray Scattering

Interactions between electrons and lattice vibrations are responsible for a wide range of material properties and applications. Recently, there has been considerable interest in the development of resonant inelastic x-ray scattering (RIXS) as a tool for measuring electron-phonon (. e. -ph) interactions. Here, we demonstrate the ability of RIXS to...
PHYSICS
APS physics

Wannier Function Perturbation Theory: Localized Representation and Interpolation of Wave Function Perturbation

Thanks to the nearsightedness principle, the low-energy electronic structure of solids can be represented by localized states such as the Wannier functions. Wannier functions are actively being applied to a wide range of phenomena in condensed matter systems. However, the Wannier-function-based representation is limited to a small number of bands and thus cannot describe the change of wave functions due to various kinds of perturbations, which require sums over an infinite number of bands. Here, we introduce the concept of the Wannier function perturbation, which provides a localized representation of wave function perturbations. Wannier function perturbation theory allows efficient calculation of numerous quantities involving wave function perturbation, among which we provide three applications. First, we calculate the temperature-dependent indirect optical absorption spectra of silicon near the absorption edge nonadiabatically, i.e., differentiating phonon-absorption and phonon-emission processes, and without arbitrary temperature-dependent shifts in energy. Second, we establish a theory to calculate the shift spin conductivity without any band-truncation error. Unlike the shift charge conductivity, an exact calculation of the shift spin conductivity is not possible within the conventional Wannier function methods because it cannot be obtained from geometric quantities for low-energy bands. We apply the theory to monolayer.
MATHEMATICS
APS physics

Magnetic anisotropy of individually addressed spin states

Controlling magnetic anisotropy is a key requirement for the fundamental understanding of molecular magnetism and is a prerequisite for numerous applications in magnetic storage, spintronics, and all-spin logic devices. In order to address the question of molecular magnetic anisotropy experimentally, we have synthesized single crystals of a molecular spin system containing four antiferromagnetically coupled.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Superconducting Circuit Companion—an Introduction with Worked Examples

This tutorial aims at giving an introductory treatment of the circuit analysis of superconducting qubits, i.e., two-level systems in superconducting circuits. It also touches upon couplings between such qubits and how microwave driving and these couplings can be used for single- and two-qubit gates, as well as how to include noise when calculating the dynamics of the system. We also discuss higher-dimensional superconducting qudits. The tutorial is intended for new researchers with limited or no experience with the field but should be accessible to anyone with a bachelor’s degree in physics. The tutorial introduces the basic methods used in quantum circuit analysis, starting from a circuit diagram and ending with a quantized Hamiltonian, that may be truncated to the lowest levels. We provide examples of all the basic techniques throughout the discussion, while in the last part of the tutorial we discuss several of the most commonly used circuits for quantum-information applications. This includes both worked examples of single qubits and examples of how to analyze the coupling methods that allow multiqubit operations. In several detailed appendices, we provide the interested reader with an introduction to more advanced techniques for handling larger circuit designs.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synchronous#Slovenia#Contrarians Synchronize#American#Xi An 710072#State University#Ulan Ude 670000#University Of Maribor
APS physics

Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computation with Static Linear Optics

The scalability of photonic implementations of fault-tolerant quantum computing based on Gottesman-Kitaev-Preskill (GKP) qubits is injured by the requirements of inline squeezing and reconfigurability of the linear optical network. In this work we propose a topologically error-corrected architecture that does away with these elements at no cost—in fact, at an advantage—to state preparation overheads. Our computer consists of three modules: a two-dimensional (2D) array of probabilistic sources of GKP states; a depth-four circuit of static beam splitters, phase shifters, and short delay lines; and a 2D array of homodyne detectors. The symmetry of our proposed circuit allows us to combine the effects of finite squeezing and uniform photon loss within the noise model, resulting in more comprehensive threshold estimates. These jumps over both architectural and analytical hurdles considerably expedite the construction of a photonic quantum computer.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Strong electron-electron interactions in Si/SiGe quantum dots

Interactions between electrons can strongly affect the shape and functionality of multielectron quantum dots. The resulting charge distributions can be localized, as in the case of Wigner molecules, with consequences for the energy spectrum and tunneling to states outside the dot. The situation is even more complicated for silicon dots, due to the interplay between valley, orbital, and interaction energy scales. Here, we study two-electron wave functions in electrostatically confined quantum dots formed in a SiGe/Si/SiGe quantum well at zero magnetic field, using a combination of tight-binding and full configuration interaction methods, and taking into account atomic-scale disorder at the quantum well interface. We model dots based on recent qubit experiments, which straddle the boundary between strongly interacting and weakly interacting systems, and display a rich and diverse range of behaviors. Our calculations show that strong electron-electron interactions, induced by weak confinement, can significantly suppress the low-lying, singlet-triplet (ST) excitation energy. However, when the valley-orbit interactions caused by interfacial disorder are weak, the ST splitting can approach its noninteracting value, even when the electron-electron interactions are strong and Wigner-molecule behavior is observed. These results have important implications for the rational design and fabrication of quantum dot qubits with predictable properties.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Nonreciprocal linear dichroism observed in electron spin resonance spectra of the magnetoelectric multiferroic Pb(TiO)Cu4(PO4)4

It is known that magnetic excitations in magnetoelectric multiferroics can be induced by the oscillation of electric polarization, called electromagnons, which often cause nonreciprocal optical phenomena. Energy diagrams of the excitations in the magnetoelectric multiferroic. Pb. (. TiO. ) Cu. 4. (. PO. 4. ) 4. were obtained in wide...
PHYSICS
APS physics

Stiffness heterogeneity of small viral capsids

Nanoindentation of viral capsids provides an efficient tool in order to probe their elastic properties. We investigate in the present work the various sources of stiffness heterogeneity as observed in atomic force microscopy experiments. By combining experimental results with both numerical and analytical modeling, we first show that for small viruses, a position-dependent stiffness is observed. This effect is strong and has not been properly taken into account previously. Moreover, we show that a geometrical model is able to reproduce this effect quantitatively. Our work suggests alternative ways of measuring stiffness heterogeneities on small viral capsids. This is illustrated on two different viral capsids: Adeno associated virus serotype 8 (AAV8) and hepatitis B virus (HBV with.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Madrid, Spain
APS physics

Electrical control of the g tensor of the first hole in a silicon MOS quantum dot

Single holes confined in semiconductor quantum dots are a promising platform for spin-qubit technology, due to the electrical tunability of the. factor of holes. However, the underlying mechanisms that enable electric spin control remain unclear due to the complexity of hole-spin states. Here, we study the underlying hole-spin physics of the first hole in a silicon planar metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) quantum dot. We show that nonuniform electrode-induced strain produces nanometer-scale variations in the heavy-hole–light-hole (HH-LH) splitting. Importantly, we find that this nonuniform strain causes the HH-LH splitting to vary by up to 50% across the active region of the quantum dot. We show that local electric fields can be used to displace the hole relative to the nonuniform strain profile, allowing a mechanism for electric modulation of the hole.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Swing-Up of Quantum Emitter Population Using Detuned Pulses

The controlled preparation of the excited state in a quantum emitter is a prerequisite for its usage as a single-photon source—a key building block for quantum technologies. In this paper, we propose a coherent excitation scheme using off-resonant pulses. In the usual Rabi scheme, these pulses would not lead to a significant occupation. This is overcome by using a frequency-modulated pulse to swing up the excited-state population. The same effect can be obtained using two pulses with different strong detunings of the same sign. We theoretically analyze the applicability of the scheme to a semiconductor quantum dot. In this case, the excitation is several millielectronvolts below the band gap, i.e., far away from the detection frequency, allowing for easy spectral filtering, and does not rely on any auxiliary particles such as phonons. Our scheme has the potential to lead to the generation of close-to-ideal photons.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Density reconstruction from biased tracers and its application to primordial non-Gaussianity

Large-scale Fourier modes of the cosmic density field are of great value for learning about cosmology because of their well-understood relationship to fluctuations in the early universe. However, cosmic variance generally limits the statistical precision that can be achieved when constraining model parameters using these modes as measured in galaxy surveys, and moreover, these modes are sometimes inaccessible due to observational systematics or foregrounds. For some applications, both limitations can be circumvented by reconstructing large-scale modes using the correlations they induce between smaller-scale modes of an observed tracer (such as galaxy positions). In this paper, we further develop a formalism for this reconstruction, using a quadratic estimator similar to the one used for lensing of the cosmic microwave background. We incorporate nonlinearities from gravity, nonlinear biasing, and local-type primordial non-Gaussianity, and verify that the estimator gives the expected results when applied to.
ASTRONOMY
APS physics

Modular Interfacial Microswimmers

In this work we introduce a modular self-assembled microswimmer whose propulsion mechanism along a fluid interface is based on the decoupling between the dynamics exhibited by the component particles and the assembly. The velocity, direction, and structure of the array can be dynamically adjusted by altering the applied field and understood in terms of hydrodynamics. We also show how these small micromotors can act as building blocks of more complex designs, which can be used for the precise and long-range transport of hydrophilic, hydrophobic, or amphiphilic molecules and cargos along various fluid interfaces.
SPORTS
APS physics

Transverse Spin Dynamics in the Anisotropic Heisenberg Model Realized with Ultracold Atoms

In Heisenberg models with exchange anisotropy, transverse spin components are not conserved and can decay not only by transport, but also by dephasing. Here, we utilize ultracold atoms to simulate the dynamics of 1D Heisenberg spin chains and observe fast, local spin decay controlled by the anisotropy. However, even for isotropic interactions, we observe dephasing due to a new effect: an effective magnetic field created by superexchange. If spatially uniform, it leads only to uniform spin precession and is, therefore, typically ignored. However, we show through experimental studies and extensive numerical simulations how this superexchange-generated field is relevant and leads to additional dephasing mechanisms over the exchange anisotropy: There is dephasing due to (i) inhomogeneity of the effective field from variations of lattice depth between chains; (ii) a twofold reduction of the field at the edges of finite chains; and (iii) fluctuations of the effective field due to the presence of mobile holes in the system. The latter is a new coupling mechanism between holes and magnons. All these dephasing mechanisms have not been observed before with ultracold atoms and illustrate basic properties of the underlying Hubbard model.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Quantum variational optimization: The role of entanglement and problem hardness

Quantum variational optimization has been posed as an alternative to solve optimization problems faster and at a larger scale than what classical methods allow. In this paper we study systematically the role of entanglement, the structure of the variational quantum circuit, and the structure of the optimization problem, in the success and efficiency of these algorithms. For this purpose, our study focuses on the variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) algorithm, as applied to quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) problems on random graphs with tunable density. Our numerical results indicate an advantage in adapting the distribution of entangling gates to the problem's topology, specially for problems defined on low-dimensional graphs. Furthermore, we find evidence that applying conditional value at risk type cost functions improves the optimization, increasing the probability of overlap with the optimal solutions. However, these techniques also improve the performance of Ansätze based on product states (no entanglement), suggesting that a new classical optimization method based on these could outperform existing NISQ architectures in certain regimes. Finally, our study also reveals a correlation between the hardness of a problem and the Hamming distance between the ground- and first-excited state, an idea that can be used to engineer benchmarks and understand the performance bottlenecks of optimization methods.
MATHEMATICS
APS physics

Probing Two-Electron Multiplets in Bilayer Graphene Quantum Dots

We report on finite bias spectroscopy measurements of the two-electron spectrum in a gate defined bilayer graphene (BLG) quantum dot for varying magnetic fields. The spin and valley degree of freedom in BLG give rise to multiplets of six orbital symmetric and ten orbital antisymmetric states. We find that orbital symmetric states are lower in energy and separated by.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Dark exciton-exciton annihilation in monolayer WSe2

The exceptionally strong Coulomb interaction in semiconducting transition-metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) gives rise to a rich exciton landscape consisting of bright and dark exciton states. At elevated densities, excitons can interact through exciton-exciton annihilation (EEA), an Auger-like recombination process limiting the efficiency of optoelectronic applications. Although EEA is a well-known and particularly important process in atomically thin semiconductors determining exciton lifetimes and affecting transport at elevated densities, its microscopic origin has remained elusive. In this joint theory-experiment study combining microscopic and material-specific theory with time- and temperature-resolved photoluminescence measurements, we demonstrate the key role of dark intervalley states that are found to dominate the EEA rate in monolayer.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy