Jake Fromm should start a game for the Giants before the end of the season. At this point, it seems inevitable that he will. And that should about sum up the Giants season: A second-year quarterback who wasn’t even on the roster a month ago, is being discussed as a potential starter for a team that went into the season with playoff aspirations. Not only that, but many fans desperately want Fromm to start, and mentioning that Mike Glennon is still the starter makes them angry.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO