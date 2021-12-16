ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As omicron spreads, health experts push for mask mandates. But few states have one

Cover picture for the articleJust ten states have active mask mandates, despite the...

Gov. Hochul Defends Mask Mandate Aimed at Slowing Spread of COVID-19

Governor Hochul is defending her order that masks must be worn in all public places unless there's a vaccine requirement in place. She cites an anticipated holiday spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations combined with the highly contagious omicron variant as reasons for the mask rule. Some county executives have criticized the governor, saying the mandate isn't enforceable because it takes up local health department resources assigned to vaccinations. The governor says she hopes the mask rule will be temporary.
California to require indoor mask mandate amid omicron spread

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – During a press conference Monday, Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting December 15th, California will require indoor masking, and then new mandate will be in place until January 15th. Unvaccinated mega-event attendees must show a negative COVID-19 test […]
State: Indoor Mask Mandate In Effect

With case rates increasing 47 percent since Thanksgiving, the California Department of Public Health will require universal masking to increase protection against COVID-19 to individuals, families, and communities during the holidays. In an announcement made Monday, Dec. 13, officials with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said they continue...
UCSF infectious disease expert discusses statewide mask mandate

As new concerns over the omicron variant continue to rise, California is bringing back its statewide mask mandate for people visiting indoor public places beginning Wednesday. University of San Francisco infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong joined Richard to talk about why the mask mandate is important.
Mixed Reaction From Bay Area Heath Experts To State’s Indoor Mask Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Citing an alarming increase in COVID-19 case rates, state health officials will require all residents, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear masks indoors for at least a month. The mandate, which goes into effect on Wednesday, drew a mixed reaction from the front lines in the battle against the virus. UC-San Francisco Infectious Disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi believes any new restrictions imposed should be based on local vaccination rates and hospitalizations, not the state count of cases. “What’s on my mind is trust,” she told KPIX 5. “The trust of us as a population to...
‘We have rights:” Health board urged to walk back mask mandates

More than 50 people protesting mask mandates and a possible coronavirus vaccination requirement for Wood County Health Department employees crowded into the building for Thursday’s board meeting. “You guys work for us,” said Isaac Schonlau of Weston. “You’re messing with our kids.”. He urged the board...
