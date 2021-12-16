As omicron spreads, health experts push for mask mandates. But few states have one

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Citing an alarming increase in COVID-19 case rates, state health officials will require all residents, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear masks indoors for at least a month.
The mandate, which goes into effect on Wednesday, drew a mixed reaction from the front lines in the battle against the virus.
UC-San Francisco Infectious Disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi believes any new restrictions imposed should be based on local vaccination rates and hospitalizations, not the state count of cases.
“What’s on my mind is trust,” she told KPIX 5. “The trust of us as a population to...
