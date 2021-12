Last night, my sister told me without a hint of a smile that I was the most miserable person she knew, and that I never had anything positive to say and just loved a good moan. This came after she found me watching The Holiday for the first time last night, a scenario that to be fair to her was probably an extremely unexpected one. I’m not one for a rom-com particularly, and in her mind at least my taste in film is probably a bit miserable. I’m partial to a Christmas film – The Grinch and Elf make me laugh year on year and the first two Home Alone films are hijinks of the highest order as far as I’m concerned. There’s no real reason why I’ve never watched The Holiday before the emotionally taxing year that was 2021 arrived on our doorsteps, but my logic was as follows: Lie down on a hungover December Sunday, watch one of the most popular Christmas films of all time on the year of its 15th anniversary and write up my findings. These, my festive friends, are said findings after my first watch of The Holiday.

