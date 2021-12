Ubisoft has announced that its excellent 2018 open-world adventure Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be completely free to download and play for the next few days. For those that have never played it, Assassin's Creed Odyssey is quite easily the largest game in the long-running series, both in terms of its epic story and ridiculously huge map. More often than not the game's scope actively works against it, but there are plenty of thrills to be had in exploring such a large and detailed recreation of Ancient Greece. I definitely advise you check it out if you've never had the pleasure!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO