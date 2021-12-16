ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AC Milan stepping up interest in Liverpool striker Divock Origi

By Paul Vegas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan are stepping up interest in Liverpool striker Divock Origi. Voetbal24 says Milan are ready to settle on signing Origi ahead of his Belgium teammate Charles De Ketelaere....

Comments / 0

