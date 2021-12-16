Low-bandgap GaInNAsSb solar cell for multi-junction architectures

Technological advances in volume electron microscopy allow imaging and analysis of whole cells at record resolution. Researchers at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Janelia Research Campus have joined forces under the Cell Organelle Segmentation in Electron Microscopy (COSEM) Project to tackle the imaging, cellular segmentation and associated large-scale data analysis problems. A team of researchers led by C. Shan Xu and Harald F. Hess previously developed enhanced focused ion beam"“scanning electron microscopy (FIB-SEM), which made it feasible to extend the advantages of FIB-SEM, such as excellent z-axis resolution, isotropic resolution and easy 3D data acquisition, to larger volumes by allowing long-term imaging for weeks, months or even years. Recently, thanks to advances in the precision and stability of FIB milling, as well as enhanced signal detection and faster SEM scanning, they have increased the volume that can be imaged with 4-nm voxels by two orders of magnitude.
