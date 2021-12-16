ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low-bandgap GaInNAsSb solar cell for multi-junction architectures

By Emiliano Bellini
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA research group from the Tampere University in Finland has developed a solar cell made of gallium-indium-nitride-arsenide-antimony (GaInNAsSb) that incorporates gold-based. “This particular low-bandgap GaInNAsSb cell is developed to be used as part of lattice-matched multi-junction solar cells,” the research corresponding author, Riku Isoaho, told pv magazine. “Essentially these cells are...

Related
A cleaner grid arrives as renewables replace fossil fuels

Since sometime in late 2004, the United States has retired more fossil fuel capacity than it has built, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). During that period, the nation has seen cumulative solar power capacity grow from about 500 MW to 100 GW at the start of 2021. Additionally,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
TheConversationCanada

A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity

The need to transition to clean energy is apparent, urgent and inescapable. We must limit Earth’s rising temperature to within 1.5 C to avoid the worst effects of climate change — an especially daunting challenge in the face of the steadily increasing global demand for energy. Part of the answer is using energy more efficiently. More than 72 per cent of all energy produced worldwide is lost in the form of heat. For example, the engine in a car uses only about 30 per cent of the gasoline it burns to move the car. The remainder is dissipated as heat. Recovering even...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Alinta switches on Australia’s largest remote solar farm

Mining giant Fortescue Metals Group’s Chichester Hub iron ore operations are now being powered by solar energy, following the completion of the 60 MW Chichester Hub Solar Farm in the northern part of Western Australia. The Chichester Hub Solar Farm – which is developed, owned and operated by Alinta...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Good News Network

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed By The Fuel

Researchers at a lab owned by the U.S. government have passed a crucial milestone on the way to their ultimate goal of achieving self-sustaining nuclear fusion. On Aug. 8, 2021, an experiment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) made a significant step toward ignition, achieving a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules. Researchers said this advancement puts them at the threshold of fusion ignition, which is defined as a sustainable and never-ending powerful energy source.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Toward fusion energy, team models plasma turbulence on the nation's fastest supercomputer

A team modeled plasma turbulence on the nation's fastest supercomputer to better understand plasma behavior. The same process that fuels stars could one day be used to generate massive amounts of power here on Earth. Nuclear fusion—in which atomic nuclei fuse to form heavier nuclei and release energy in the process—promises to be a long-term, sustainable, and safe form of energy. But scientists are still trying to fine-tune the process of creating net fusion power.
INDUSTRY
Physics World

Processing tweak makes solar cell ‘ink’ more stable

Researchers in China have made lead halide perovskite solar cells more stable by changing the chemical used to process the precursors from which they are made. The switch could make it easier to commercialize this type of solar cell as it makes it less likely for the material to form phases that reduce the cells’ ability to convert sunlight to electricity.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Antimony selenide solar cell with 8.5% efficiency

Antimony selenide (Sb2Se3) is a p-type inorganic semiconductor with a one-dimensional crystal structure and a direct bandgap in the range of 1.2 eV to 1.9 eV. It has excellent optoelectronic properties. In recent years, it has also been used as an absorber material to build solar cells. The efficiencies achieved by such devices have reached between 5% and 9.2%.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

KAUST achieves 28.2% efficiency for perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell

Scientists led by Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 28.2% for a tandem solar cell with an area of around 1 cm2, based on an n-i-p perovskite stacked on top of a silicon heterojunction. The remarkable performance was achieved through a novel strategy to suppress halide segregation and reduce nonradiative recombination loss, which consists of using carbazole, a nitrogen-containing heterocyclic molecule, as an additive for the cell perovskite precursor.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Dissecting subcellular architecture of whole cells

Technological advances in volume electron microscopy allow imaging and analysis of whole cells at record resolution. Researchers at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Janelia Research Campus have joined forces under the Cell Organelle Segmentation in Electron Microscopy (COSEM) Project to tackle the imaging, cellular segmentation and associated large-scale data analysis problems. A team of researchers led by C. Shan Xu and Harald F. Hess previously developed enhanced focused ion beam"“scanning electron microscopy (FIB-SEM), which made it feasible to extend the advantages of FIB-SEM, such as excellent z-axis resolution, isotropic resolution and easy 3D data acquisition, to larger volumes by allowing long-term imaging for weeks, months or even years. Recently, thanks to advances in the precision and stability of FIB milling, as well as enhanced signal detection and faster SEM scanning, they have increased the volume that can be imaged with 4-nm voxels by two orders of magnitude.
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Novel method to fabricate lead halide perovskite solar cells with record efficiency

In a joint effort between Pavia University (Italy) and the Center for Advancing Electronics Dresden at Technische Universität Dresden (Germany), researchers developed a novel method to fabricate lead halide perovskite solar cells with record efficiency. Results have been published in Science Advances. Metal halide perovskites have been under intense investigation...
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

A tool to speed development of new solar cells

In the ongoing race to develop ever-better materials and configurations for solar cells, there are many variables that can be adjusted to try to improve performance, including material type, thickness, and geometric arrangement. Developing new solar cells has generally been a tedious process of making small changes to one of these parameters at a time. While computational simulators have made it possible to evaluate such changes without having to actually build each new variation for testing, the process remains slow.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Ultra-thin silicon layers for 22.2%-efficient heterojunction solar cell

Heterojunction solar cells, a technology already in large-scale manufacturing and expected to grow its market share significantly over the coming decade, rely on a layer of amorphous silicon (a-Si) to provide passivation and improve cell performance. In theory, replacing this layer with nanocrystalline silicon (nc-Si) – a similar material that...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A dataquake for solar cells

The advancement of perovskite photovoltaics has led to a large increase in the volume of published data, which is not always easy to find or reuse. Now, researchers have consistently formatted parameters related to fabrication and performance of over 42,000 solar cells and made them available for analysis in an open-access database.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Behind PID in bifacial solar cells

Potential induced degradation (PID) – a group of mechanisms caused by high voltage and potential difference between the module surface and individual solar cells that can cause damage and power loss to cells after installation – has long been a worry for the solar industry. The worst cases have seen modules lose a large chunk of their performance after a few years in the field, leading to losses for system owners and warranty claims for module manufacturers.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Mondragon Assembly unveils tabber stringer for heterojunction PV cells

Mondragon Assembly, a Spanish PV production equipment supplier, has developed a new tabber and stringer ECA machine for the interconnection of heterojunction (HJT) solar cells. It developed the new production tool in partnership with France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES), a unit of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Cotton soot derived carbon nanoparticles for NiO supported processing temperature tuned ambient perovskite solar cells

The emergence of perovskite solar cells (PSCs) in a "catfish effect" of other conventional photovoltaic technologies with the massive growth of high-power conversion efficiency (PCE) has given a new direction to the entire solar energy field. Replacing traditional metal-based electrodes with carbon-based materials is one of the front-runners among many other investigations in this field due to its cost-effective processability and high stability. Carbon-based perovskite solar cells (c-PSCs) have shown great potential for the development of large scale photovoltaics. First of its kind, here we introduce a facile and cost-effective large scale carbon nanoparticles (CNPs) synthesis from mustard oil assisted cotton combustion for utilization in the mesoporous carbon-based perovskite solar cell (PSC). Also, we instigate two different directions of utilizing the carbon nanoparticles for a composite high temperature processed electrode (HTCN) and a low temperature processed electrode (LTCN) with detailed performance comparison. NiO/CNP composite thin film was used in high temperature processed electrodes, and for low temperature processed electrodes, separate NiO and CNP layers were deposited. The HTCN devices with the cell structure FTO/c-TiO2/m-TiO2/m-ZrO2/high-temperature NiO-CNP composite paste/infiltrated MAPI (CH3NH3PbI3) achieved a maximum PCE of 13.2%. In addition, high temperature based carbon devices had remarkable stability of ~"‰1000Â h (ambient condition), retaining almost 90% of their initial efficiency. In contrast, LTCN devices with configuration FTO/c-TiO2/m-TiO2/m-ZrO2/NiO/MAPI/low-temperature CNP had a PCE limit of 14.2%, maintaining ~"‰72% of the initial PCE after 1000Â h. Nevertheless, we believe this promising approach and the comparative study between the two different techniques would be highly suitable and adequate for the upcoming cutting-edge experimentations of PSC.
INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Solar Ammonia In A Climate Crisis: Electrolysis Is No Barrier To Low-Cost Renewable Ammonia

In parts one and two of this discussion, we have delved into the environmental impacts of biofuels and ammonia. The time has arrived to examine the second and third most important considerations for alternative shipping fuels: economics and technical feasibility. In this third part, we will explain how to synthesize ammonia using electrolysis and continue with a discussion on capacity factors, wrapping up with a review of the main ammonia costs. Part 4 will discuss other implementation considerations of ammonia-powered ships, compare costs with biofuels and bunker fuels, and provide a high-level summary of the entire topic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

