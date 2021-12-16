Engenera kickstarts bumper solar project for Nissan

The World Solar Challenge is a race across 1,878 miles of the Australian Outback. Held every two or three years since 1987, the race is typically run with vehicles entered by universities or corporations and must run entirely on solar power. Somehow Dutch teams have won their class 10 times and finished second three times in the 15 races held to date. And while most WSC "cars" don't seem the tiniest bit suitable for consumer transportation, the Dutch university team Solar Team Eindhoven has won three times in the larger "cruiser" class for potentially road-legal multi-passenger vehicles. Some graduates of that program have formed the Lightyear company in Helmond, Netherlands to leverage the team's vast WSC learnings and produce a solar-powered car. That car, the Lightyear One, is expected to reach production in late 2022, and it's supposedly heading stateside.

