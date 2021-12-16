ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Engenera kickstarts bumper solar project for Nissan

By Engenera
pv-magazine.com
 1 day ago

North-East-based renewable energy company, Engenera Renewables Group is gearing up to start work on the biggest project in its history after Nissan secured the green light to install an additional 20MW solar farm at its UK plant, the next milestone for its EV36Zero project and the company’s journey to carbon...

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

€30,000 Lightyear Two Solar EV Coming In 2025 With Tiny Battery

Lightyear will begin deliveries of its first ever model, the One, next year and even though it’s a fairly expensive EVs that’s sold by a very small company, it sounds like it’s pretty game-changing. Its biggest draw has to be the fact that with a relatively small battery pack, it has a WLTP range of 725 km (450 miles).
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Solar Panels#Energy Storage#Engenera Renewables Group#Ev36zero#Sunderland City Council#Microgrid
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Lightyear One First Look: A Solar Car, to Infinity and Beyond?

The World Solar Challenge is a race across 1,878 miles of the Australian Outback. Held every two or three years since 1987, the race is typically run with vehicles entered by universities or corporations and must run entirely on solar power. Somehow Dutch teams have won their class 10 times and finished second three times in the 15 races held to date. And while most WSC "cars" don't seem the tiniest bit suitable for consumer transportation, the Dutch university team Solar Team Eindhoven has won three times in the larger "cruiser" class for potentially road-legal multi-passenger vehicles. Some graduates of that program have formed the Lightyear company in Helmond, Netherlands to leverage the team's vast WSC learnings and produce a solar-powered car. That car, the Lightyear One, is expected to reach production in late 2022, and it's supposedly heading stateside.
CARS
pv-magazine.com

Alinta switches on Australia’s largest remote solar farm

Mining giant Fortescue Metals Group’s Chichester Hub iron ore operations are now being powered by solar energy, following the completion of the 60 MW Chichester Hub Solar Farm in the northern part of Western Australia. The Chichester Hub Solar Farm – which is developed, owned and operated by Alinta...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

PV-powered hydrogen could already hit LCOH of €6.23/kg in Germany

Researchers from the Cologne University of Applied Sciences in Germany have assessed Germany's potential to produce green hydrogen via a decentralized approach based on solar PV and electrolyzers under different scenarios. They have found that this combination is already competitive with blue or gray hydrogen generated via fossil fuels. Their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Nissan
electrek.co

Lightyear announces ~$34,000 solar electric car

Lightyear, a startup known for developing an expensive solar car, announced its second vehicle, and it’s going to be a much less expensive ~$34,000 solar electric car. Lightyear first caught our attention because it spun out of Solar Team Eindhoven, a group of engineering students from the Technical University of Eindhoven (Netherlands) who have been competing in the World Solar Challenge with their Stella and Stella Lux, energy positive solar cars – meaning that they can produce more energy than they consume.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Magnora ASA: Evolar AB brings perovskite technology to the South Asian PV market

India’s high energy demand and ambitious climate commitment calls for a strong growth in renewables, with solar PV to expand from 50 to 450 GW installed capacity by 2030. These energy challenges can be most effectively addressed through collaboration and innovation, as is now the case, with Sweden’s Evolar AB and a pioneering Indian company currently operating in silicon module manufacturing. Both companies will be participating in a joint development project to develop highly efficient perovskite/silicon tandem solar modules for the Indian market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

C&D Clean Energy Signs 600MW Strategic Cooperative Agreement with SEG Solar Inc.

C&D Clean Energy, headquartered in Nanjing, China, is affiliated to C&D Inc., the member company of C&D Group, a Fortune Global 500 enterprise. C&D Clean Energy is committed to providing high-quality clean energy products supply, solar power projects investment & operation, and supply chain & industrial chain integration and operation services.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

PGE to build 100 MW solar park in Poland

PGE Energia Odnawialna, the renewable energy unit of Polish state-owned utility Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE), has secured a permit to build a 100 MW solar park in Grębów, in Tarnobrzeg county, Subcarpathia province, in southeastern Poland. The solar park will likely become operational by the end of 2023....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Industry Week

Green Energy Becomes Critical for Manufacturing

Traditional production cost metrics still drive site selection, but availability of clean power is moving up the list. Access to renewable energy is becoming a more important factor in manufacturing plant construction and expansion, a trend economic development experts say has legs. A strong logistics/transportation proposition and access to skilled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Solar redox flow cell for residential energy storage

Solar redox flow cells (SRFCs) are devices that can store electricity by harvesting sunlight via. a photoelectrochemical (PE) panel. These storage devices are attracting increasing interest from scientists and research institutes and have been developed so far only at research level. Two of the biggest challenges these batteries have to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Irish utility plans to have 58 MW of solar generating next year

English-owned Irish utility Bord Gáis Energy has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with renewables developer Neoen to take all the electricity to be generated by three solar farms the French company is constructing in Ireland. A press release published on the Bord Gáis website today, but date stamped...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Longi wants to reach electrolyzer capacity of 2 GW by 2023

Chinese solar companies including Longi Green Energy are increasing investments in electrolyzer production to slash prices and production costs, according to the Bloomberg Green unit of the U.S.-based business data service. The news service has run an article based on an interview with Wang Yingge, deputy general manager of Longi’s hydrogen energy technology unit. Longi reportedly plans to build 1.5 GW of production capacity of electrolyzers next year, up from 500 MW today, to account for more than 60% of global electrolyzer installations next year. The Bloomberg article emphasized, however, Chinese companies are lacking the public support they received to trigger the nation's solar and wind industries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

European Energy connects 18.4 MW Solar near Bari in Italy

A new 18.4 MW solar park has been connected to the Italian grid by European Energy. The solar park is in Palo del Colle near Bari in Italy. It will be able to produce green power equivalent to the needs of 40,000 people. – We are very pleased to connect...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy