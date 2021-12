Lil Nas X and Coldplay have pulled out of the U.K.’s annual Jingle Bell Ball after members of their respective teams tested positive for COVID-19. Captial FM, which hosts the weekend concert festival, took to Twitter on Saturday to break the news. “Sadly we have to announce that Coldplay and Lil Nas X have had to pull out of performing at this weekend’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard,” Capital’s statement read. “Both acts have had members of their teams test positive for Covid-19 and therefore are not able to perform.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO