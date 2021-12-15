Constraining hadronization mechanisms with $\rm Λ_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ production ratios in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}} = 5.02$ TeV

M. Gen, H. Ishikawa, A. Ikeda, A. Miyake, Z. Yang, Y. Okamoto, M. Mori, K. Takenaka, T. Kurumaji, Y. Tokunaga, T. Arima, M. Tokunaga, K. Kindo, Y. H. Matsuda, Y. Kohama. Frustrated magnets with a strong spin-lattice coupling can show rich magnetic phases and the associated fascinating phenomena. A promising platform is the breathing pyrochlore magnet CuInCr$_{4}$S$_{8}$ with localized $S$=3/2 Cr$^{3+}$ ions, which is proposed to be effectively viewed as an $S$=6 Heisenberg antiferromagnet on the face-centered-cubic lattice. Here, we unveil that CuInCr$_{4}$S$_{8}$ exhibits a complex magnetic phase diagram with a small phase pocket (A-phase) by means of magnetization, magnetostriction, magnetocapacitance, and magnetocaloric-effect measurements in pulsed high magnetic fields of up to 60 T. Remarkably, the appearance of A-phase is accompanied by anomalous magnetostrictive and magnetocapacitive responses, suggesting the emergence of helimagnetism in contrast to the neighboring commensurate magnetic phases. Besides, the high-entropy nature is confirmed in the high-temperature region of A-phase. These features are potentially related to a thermal fluctuation-driven multiple-$q$ state caused by the magnetic frustration, which has been theoretically predicted but yet experimentally undiscovered.
