ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A search for an unexpected asymmetry in the production of $e^+ μ^-$ and $e^- μ^+$ pairs in proton-proton collisions recorded by the ATLAS detector at $\sqrt s = 13$ TeV

By ATLAS Collaboration
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

This search, a type not previously performed at ATLAS, uses a comparison of the production cross sections for $e^+ \mu^-$ and $e^- \mu^+$ pairs to constrain physics processes beyond the Standard Model. It uses $139 \text{fb}^{-1}$ of proton$-$proton collision data recorded at $\sqrt{s} = 13$ TeV...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Study of pT spectra of light particles using modified Hagedorn function and cosmic rays Monte Carlo event generators in proton-proton collisions at 900 GeV center of mass energy

Transverse momentum spectra of charged particles including pions, kaons and (anti-)protons measured by ALICE experiment in the pT range of 0.1-2.5 GeV/c and pseudorapidity less than 0.5 are studied in pp collisions at 900 GeV center of mass energy using modified Hagedorn function with embedded transverse flow velocity and are compared to the predictions of EPOS-LHC, Pythia, QGSJET and Sibyll models. We find that the average transverse flow velocity decreases with increasing the mass of the particle while the kinetic freeze-out temperature extracted from the function increases with the particle's mass. The former varies from 0.36 c to 0.25 c for pions to protons while the latter from 76 MeV to 95 MeV respectively. The fit of the models predictions also yield the same values for T0 and beta as the experimental data. The only difference is in the values of n, and N0 which yields different values for different models. The EPOS-LHC, Pythia, and QGSJET models reproduce the data in most of the pT range for pions, EPOS-LHC and Sibyll for kaons up to 1.5 GeV/c and EPOS-LHC for protons up to 1.6 GeV/c. The model simulations also reproduced the behavior of increasing average transverse momentum with mass reported by the ALICE experiment.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multiplicity dependence freeze-out scenarios in pp collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 7 TeV

Susil Kumar Panda, Sandeep Chatterjee, Ajay Kumar Dash, Bedangadas Mohanty, Rita Paikaray, Subhasis Samanta, Ranbir Singh. The data on transverse momentum integrated hadron yields in different multiplicity classes of p+p collisions at $\sqrt{s}=7$ TeV have been analyzed to extract the chemical freeze-out parameters using a thermal model. The chemical freeze-out parameters have been extracted for three different freeze-out schemes: i. unified freeze-out for all hadrons in complete thermal equilibrium (1CFO), ii. unified freeze-out for all hadrons with an additional parameter $\gamma_S$ which accounts for possible out-of-equilibrium production of strange hadrons (1CFO$+\gamma_S$), and iii. separate freeze-out for hadrons with and without strangeness content (2CFO). It has been observed that 1CFO$+\gamma_S$ scheme gives the best description of the hadronic yields at midrapidity when multiplicity ($\langle dN_{ch}/d\eta \rangle$) of the collision is less than 10. This indicates that the strangeness is out of equilibrium in most of the multiplicity classes of p+p collisions. All the three parameters of this CFO scheme, temperature ($T$), radius of the fireball ($R$) and strangeness suppression factor ($\gamma_S$) increase with the increase of $\langle dN_{ch}/d\eta \rangle$. Further, we have compared applicability of different CFO schemes considering two more colliding system p+Pb at $\sNN$ = 5.02 and Pb+Pb at $\sNN$ = 2.76 TeV along with p+p collisions at $\sqrt{s}=7$ TeV. We observe a freeze-out volume (or multiplicity) dependence of CFO schemes regardless of colliding ions. The 1CFO+$\gamma_S$, 1CFO and 2CFO schemes provide best description of the data when the dimension less quantity $VT^3$ approximately satisfies the conditions $VT^3 <50$, $50 < VT^3 < 100$ and $VT^3 > 100$ respectively or the corresponding multiplicity satisfies the conditions $\langle dN_{ch}/d\eta \rangle<30$, $30 < dN_{ch}/d\eta < 60$ and $\langle dN_{ch}/d\eta \rangle>100$ respectively.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Evidence for WW/WZ vector boson scattering in the decay channel $\ellν$qq produced in association with two jets in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV

Evidence is reported for electroweak (EW) vector boson scattering in the decay channel $\ell\nu$qq of two weak vector bosons WV (V = W or Z), produced in association with two parton jets. The search uses a data set of proton-proton collisions at 13 TeV collected with the CMS detector during 2016-2018 with an integrated luminosity of 138 fb$^{-1}$. Events are selected requiring one lepton (electron or muon), moderate missing transverse momentum, two jets with a large pseudorapidity separation and a large dijet invariant mass, and a signature consistent with the hadronic decay of a W/Z boson. The cross section is computed in a fiducial phase space defined at parton level requiring all parton transverse momenta $p_\mathrm{T} \gt$ 10 GeV and at least one pair of outgoing partons with invariant mass $m_\mathrm{qq}\gt$ 100 GeV. The measured and expected EW WV production cross sections are 1.90$^{+0.53}_{-0.46}$ pb and 2.23$^{+0.08}_{-0.11}$ (scale) $\pm$ 0.05(PDF) pb, respectively, where PDF is the parton distribution function. The observed EW signal strength is $m_\mathrm{EW}$ = 0.85 $pm$ 0.12 (stat)$^{+0.19}_{-0.17}$ (syst), corresponding to a signal significance of 4.4 standard deviations with 5.1 expected. This is the first evidence of vector boson scattering in the $\ell\nu$qq decay channel at LHC. The simultaneous measurement of the EW and quantum chromodynamics associated diboson production agrees with the standard model prediction.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlas#Asymmetry#Physics Letters#Proton#Detector#Leptoquark#Eu
arxiv.org

Proton structure functions at low $x$: the Fractal approach

In this paper, we present the extraction of the Parton Distribution Functions (PDFs) at small momentum fractions x and at the next-to-leading order (NLO) accuracy in perturbative QCD. We show that the "sea quark distribution functions" have "Fractal" or self-similar behaviour with fixed exponent at $x<0.01$. To this end, a simple parametrization for the Parton Distribution Functions and especially for the sea quarks PDFs based on the "Fractal" approach is considered. The small $x$ experimental datasets on electron-proton ($e^-p$) and positron-proton ($e^+p$) in DIS processes at HERA for the range of $1.5< Q^2 < 650$ ($GeV^2$) and $x<0.01$ are included in this analysis. The estimations of the uncertainty in the present analysis are carried out using the standard "Hessian" method. In total, considering the overall value of $\chi^2/{\rm dof}$ and theory/data comparisons, the results indicate nice agreements between the experimental datasets and the theory predictions at small momentum fractions $x$. Finally, we present detailed comparisons between predictions for the relevant small-$x$ observables obtained with various recent models of proton PDFs available in literature.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Revisiting NLO QCD corrections to total inclusive J/psi and Upsilon photoproduction cross sections in lepton-proton collisions

Alice Colpani Serri, Yu Feng, Carlo Flore, Jean-Philippe Lansberg, Melih A. Ozcelik, Hua-Sheng Shao, Yelyzaveta Yedelkina. We revisit the inclusive J/psi and Upsilon photoproduction at lepton-hadron colliders, namely in the limit when the exchange photon is quasi real. Our computation includes the next-to-leading-order (NLO) alpha_s corrections to the leading-order contributions in v. Similarly to the case of NLO charmonium-hadroproduction processes, the resulting cross sections obtained in the MS-bar factorisation scheme are sometimes found to be negative. We show that the scale-fixing criteria which we derived in a previous study of eta(c) production successfully solves this problem from the EicC all the way up to the FCC-eh energies. In turn, we investigate where both J/psi and Upsilon photoproduction could be used to improve our knowledge of gluon densities at scales as low as a couple of GeV.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

$μ$CT observation of Lycopodium paste incorporating memory of shaking

In a uniform layer consisting of a mixture of granular material and liquid, it is known that desiccation cracks exhibit various anisotropic patterns that depend on the nature of the shaking that the layer experienced before drying. The existence of this effect implies that information regarding the direction of shaking is retained as a kind of memory in the arrangements of granular particles. In this work, we made measurements in paste composed of Lycopodium powder using micro-focus X-ray computerized tomography ($\mu$CT) in order to investigate the 3-d arrangements of particles. We found shaking-induced anisotropic arrangements of neighboring particles and density fluctuations forming interstices mainly in the lower part of the layer. We compare the observed properties of these arrangements with numerical results obtained in the study of a model of non-Brownian particles under shear deformation. In the experimental system, we also observed crack tips in the $\mu$CT images and confirmed that these cracks grow along interstices in the direction perpendicular to the initial shaking.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Bethe-Heitler signature in proton synchrotron models for gamma-ray bursts

We study the effect of Bethe-Heitler (BeHe) pair production on a proton synchrotron model for the prompt emission in gamma-ray bursts (GRBs). The possible parameter space of the model is constrained by consideration of the synchrotron radiation from the secondary BeHe pairs. We find two regimes of interest. 1) At high bulk Lorentz factor, large radius and low luminosity, proton synchrotron emission dominates and produces a spectrum in agreement with observations. For part of this parameter space, a subdominant (in the MeV band) power-law is created by the synchrotron emission of the BeHe pairs. This power-law extends up to few tens or hundreds of MeV. Such a signature is a natural expectation in a proton synchrotron model, and it is seen in some GRBs, including GRB 190114C recently observed by the MAGIC observatory. 2) At low bulk Lorentz factor, small radius and high luminosity, BeHe cooling dominates. The spectrum achieves the shape of a single power-law with spectral index $\alpha = -3/2$ extending across the entire GBM/Swift energy window, incompatible with observations. Our theoretical results can be used to further constrain the spectral analysis of GRBs in the guise of proton synchrotron models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Testing the universality of cosmic-ray nuclei from protons to oxygen with AMS-02

The AMS-02 experiment has provided high-precision measurements of several cosmic-ray (CR) species. The achieved percent-level accuracy gives access to small spectral differences among the different species and, in turn, this allows scrutinizing the universality of CR acceleration, which is expected in the standard scenario of CR shock acceleration. While pre-AMS-02 data already indicated a violation of the universality between protons and helium, it is still an open question if at least helium and heavier nuclei can be reconciled. To address this issue, we performed a joint analysis using the AMS-02 CR measurements of antiprotons, protons, helium, helium 3, boron, carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen. We explore two competing propagation scenarios, one with a break in the diffusion coefficient at a few GVs and no reacceleration, and another one with reacceleration and with a break in the injection spectra of primaries. Furthermore, we explicitly consider the impact of the uncertainties in the nuclear production cross-sections of secondaries by including nuisance parameters in the fit. The resulting parameter space is explored with the help of Monte Carlo methods. We find that, contrary to the naive expectation, in the standard propagation scenarios CR universality is violated also for He, on the one hand, and C, N, and O, on the other hand, i.e., different injection slopes are required to explain the observed spectra. As an alternative, we explore further propagation scenarios, inspired by non-homogeneous diffusion, which might save universality. Finally, we also investigate the universality of CR propagation, i.e., we compare the propagation properties inferred using only light nuclei ($\bar{p}$, p, He, $^3$He) with the ones inferred using only heavier nuclei (B, C, N, O).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Systematically Testing Singlet Models for $(g-2)_μ$

We comprehensively study all viable new-physics scenarios that resolve the muon $(g-2)_\mu$ anomaly with only Standard Model singlet particles coupled to muons. Since such models are only viable in the MeV -- TeV mass range and require sizable muon couplings, they predict abundant accelerator production through the same interaction that resolves the anomaly. We find that a combination of fixed-target (NA64$\mu$, $M^3$), $B$-factory (BABAR, Belle II), and collider (LHC, muon collider) searches can cover nearly all viable singlets scenarios, independently of their decay modes. In particular, future muon collider searches offer the only certain test of singlets above the GeV scale, covering all higher masses up to the TeV-scale unitarity limit for these models. Intriguingly, we find that $\mathcal{O}(100~\mathrm{GeV})$ muon colliders may yield better coverage for GeV-scale singlets compared to TeV-scale concepts, which has important implications for the starting center-of-mass energy of a staged muon collider program.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Collisional excitation and non-LTE modelling of interstellar chiral propylene oxide

K. Dzenis, A. Faure, B. A. McGuire, A. J. Remijan, P. J. Dagdigian, C. Rist, R. Dawes, E. Quintas-Sanchez, F. Lique, M. Hochlaf. The first set of theoretical cross sections for propylene oxide (CH3CHCH2O) colliding with cold He atoms has been obtained at the full quantum level using a high-accuracy potential energy surface. By scaling the collision reduced mass, rotational rate coefficients for collisions with para-H2 are deduced in the temperature range 5-30 K. These collisional coefficients are combined with radiative data in a non-LTE radiative transfer model in order to reproduce observations of propylene oxide made towards the Sagittarius B2(N) molecular cloud with the Green Bank and Parkes radio telescopes. The three detected absorption lines are found to probe the cold (~ 10 K) and translucent (nH ~ 2000 cm-3) gas in the outer edges of the extended Sgr B2(N) envelope. The derived column density for propylene oxide is Ntot ~ 3e12 cm-2, corresponding to a fractional abundance relative to total hydrogen of ~ 2.5e-11. The present results are expected to help our understanding of the chemistry of propylene oxide, including a potential enantiomeric excess, in the cold interstellar medium.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Comprehensive study of nuclear reactions in muon-catalyzed fusion: I. dt$μ$ system

Muon catalyzed fusion ($\mu$CF) has recently regained considerable research interest owing to several new developments and applications. In this regard, we performed a comprehensive study on the most important fusion reaction, $(dt\mu)_{J=v=0} \to \alpha + n + \mu + 17.6$ MeV or $(\alpha \mu)_{nl} + n + 17.6$ MeV. For the first time, the coupled-channel Schrödinger equation has been solved for the reaction, satisfying the boundary condition for the muonic molecule $(dt\mu)_{J=v=0}$ as the initial state and the outgoing wave in the $\alpha n \mu$ channel. We employ the $dt\mu$- and $\alpha n \mu$-channel coupled three-body model. All the nuclear interactions, the $d$-$t$ and $\alpha$-$n$ potentials, and the $d t$-$\alpha n$ channel-coupling nonlocal tensor potential are chosen to reproduce the observed low-energy astrophysical $S$-factor of the reaction $d+t\to \alpha+n + 17.6 \,{\rm MeV}$, as well as the total cross section of the $\alpha+n$ reaction. The resultant $dt\mu$ fusion rate is $1.03 \times 10^{12}\, {\rm s}^{-1}$. Substituting the obtained total wave function into the $T$-matrix based on the Lippmann-Schwinger equation, we have derived the reaction rates going to the individual bound and continuum states of the outgoing $\alpha$-$\mu$ pair. Using the rates, we obtain the initial $\alpha$-$\mu$ sticking probability $\omega_S^0=0.857 \%$, which is consistent with the most recent observations (2001) at high DT densities. We also calculate the momentum and energy spectra of muons emitted during the fusion process. The peak energy is 1.1 keV although the mean energy is 9.5 keV owing to the long higher-energy tail. This is a useful result for the ongoing experimental project to realize the generation of an ultra-slow negative muon beam by utilizing the $\mu$CF for various applications e.g., a scanning negative muon microscope and an injection source for the muon collider.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The influence of nuclear models and Monte Carlo radiation transport codes on stray neutron dose estimations in proton therapy

M. De Saint-Hubert (1), J. Farah (2), M. Klodowska (3), M. T. Romero-Exposito (4, 5), K. Tyminska (6), V. Mares (7), P. Olko (8), L Stolarczyk (8, 9), S. Trinkl (10) ((1) Belgian Nuclear Research Centre (SCK CEN), Belgium. (2) Institut de Radioprotection et de Surete Nucleaire (IRSN), Fontenay-aux-Roses, France. (3) Department of Medical Physics and Clinical Engineering, Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, United Kingdom. (4) Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Bellaterra, Spain. (5) Instituto Tecnologico de Santo Domingo (INTEC), Santo Domingo, Republica Dominicana. (6) National Centre for Nuclear Research, Otwock-Swierk, Poland. (7) HMGU, Neuherberg, Germany. (8) Institute of Nuclear Physics PAN, Krakow, Poland. (9) The Danish Centre for Particle Therapy, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. (10) Federal Office for Radiation Protection, Neuherberg, Germany)
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Overview of the Mini-EUSO $μ$s trigger logic performance

Matteo Battisti, Dario Barghini, Alexander Belov, Mario Bertaina, Francesca Bisconti, Karl Bolmgren, Giorgio Cambiè, Francesca Capel, Marco Casolino, Toshikazu Ebisuzaki, Francesco Fenu, Christer Fuglesang, Alessio Golzio, Philippe Gorodetzki, Fumiyoshi Kajino, Pavel Klimov, Massimiliano Manfrin, Laura Marcelli, Wlodzimierz Marszał, Hiroko Miyamoto, Etienne Parizot, Piergiorgio Picozza, Lech Wiktor Piotrowski, Zbigniew Plebaniak, Guillame Prévôt, Enzo Reali, Marco Ricci, Naoto Sakaki, Kenji Shinozaki, Jacek Szabelski, Yoshisada Takizawa.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Particle production in a hybrid approach for a beam energy scan of Au+Au/Pb+Pb collisions between $\sqrt{s_\mathrm{NN}}$ = 4.3 GeV and $\sqrt{s_\mathrm{NN}}$ = 200.0 GeV

Heavy-ion collisions at varying collision energies provide access to different regions of the QCD phase diagram. In particular collisions at intermediate energies are promising candidates to experimentally identify the postulated first order phase transition and critical end point. While heavy-ion collisions at low and high collision energies are theoretically well...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy