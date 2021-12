When an actor is in the business long enough, small details about them emerge. Oftentimes, their co-stars will let details slip. Over time, those small details add up to a mythos that surrounds the star for the rest of their days. For instance, when Kevin Smith finally had the chance to direct Bruce Willis, we learned that the Die Hard star is a nightmare to work with. However, not all small tidbits are so disappointing. The one detail that we keep hearing about Matthew McConaughey is that he always smells great.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO