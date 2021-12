Debt recovery looks a little different for everyone, but there is one constant in that borrowing more money to pay off what you owe isn't a good idea. For minor debts, getting a loan may be beneficial because you can pay off everything in a few months. But for someone who is facing mounting credit card bills, loan payments and other expenses, taking on another financial burden isn't the way to go.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 10 DAYS AGO