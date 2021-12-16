The very best luxury crackers for Christmas

Waitrose Mulled Wine, Castilla La Mancha, Spain NV 2.25L (£14.99, Waitrose) I’m not sure mulled wine warrants the full Felicity Cloake, “how to make the perfect …” treatment. There’s no real call for precision. It’s supposed to be thrown together, with all the ingredients followed by that imperiously vague cook’s instruction “to taste” rather than measurements to the last millilitre or gram. Still, I suppose there are some essential elements. Or at least, on each occasion I’ve enjoyed mulled wine the pot has had the same key constituents: clove, cinnamon, star anise, oranges and lemons. And wine, of course, although my preference is for port, which brings more body, depth of flavour and that little extra nip of alcohol even if the pot’s been on the stove a while, as well as being sweet enough not to require added sugar. Still, if you can’t be faffed with making your own, Waitrose’s version, based not on port but a sufficiently robust southern Spanish red, does this once-a-year-job perfectly well.

