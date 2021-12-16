ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The very best luxury crackers for Christmas

By Charley Ward
Harper's Bazaar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Christmas tablescape isn't complete without a festive cracker punctuating each place setting. But with sustainability continuing to influence our purchases, traditional options filled with throwaway plastic trinkets no longer feel quite right. But opting for a more planet-friendly Christmas doesn't mean you have to forgo this joyful tradition...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Don't feel like cooking? These restaurants are open on Christmas

Christmas Day can be a time to pull out all the stops with a traditional home-cooked dish or a multi-course dinner, or it could be a chance to just take a break and hit up one of the restaurants that will stay open on the holiday. While traditionally, most restaurants are closed on Christmas there are actually plenty that stay open for business, ready to serve those who perhaps don't celebrate the holiday or are just looking to focus on family instead of cooking.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tasted 8 Hot Dog Brands & This Is the Best

Hot dogs. You either love 'em, or you pretend not to. Whether you're slapping a few on a portable grill at a tailgate or throwing together a quick meal for your kids, hot dogs are one of the ultimate American comfort foods. Sure, hot dogs aren't the healthiest thing in...
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

The Pioneer Woman's Month of Christmas Cookies

When December rolls around, you can just picture chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…and a big ol' batch of Christmas cookies baking in the oven. Okay, that's not how the song goes—but it should be! Few holiday traditions are as nostalgic as baking (and...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Cracker#Christmas Dinner#The Very Best#Food Drink#Forever Crackers#Slip#Bumble Bumble#Fortnum Mason#Boxing Day
WKBN

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
manofmany.com

2021 Christmas Gift Guide – Luxury Hound

With Christmas approaching faster than we can believe, getting your gifts sorted is now a top priority. Finding the time to research, compare and purchase your loved ones the perfect gift can be a challenging task during the chaos of the Christmas season, so we’re here to help. Here is our Christmas gift guide to help you out this silly season.
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

The Best Champagne for Mimosas, According to a Sommelier

Choosing the perfect bottle of bubbly is essential when making sensational mimosas. Our sommelier rounded up the best champagne for mimosas for your next brunch bash. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
DRINKS
Cedar Valley Daily Times

THE AMISH COOK: A very minty Christmas

These damp chilly days leave us extra thankful for occasional sunshine. I had promised the children I’d help them rake leaves in the woods, making winding trails uphill and down like I did when I was a little girl. I can still feel the freedom of all my little worries melting away, as I breathed the cool air laden with the smell of crisp maple leaves, running hither and yon through our maze of paths.
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Best wine hampers for Christmas gifts 2021: Choose from Red, White or Rosé

Wine hampers are always a great gift idea, especially over Christmas. Whether you are buying a wine hamper for a parent, the in-laws, a friend, neighbour or work colleague this Christmas, a boozy present is a no brainer. If you know their favourite alcohol, or fancy taking a whim on...
DRINKS
Esquire

The 16 Best Luxury Candles That Smell Like the Holidays

Do you smell that? That inescapable deluge of pine, spice, and good cheer can mean only one thing: The holidays are upon us. Or, as I like to call it, Candle Season™. For candle fans, there is no better time than right now, when candles burn constantly, a soft glow settles over the world, and cozy, warm scents fill the air. Now that the sun sets in the afternoon, my daily candle burning starts basically at lunchtime.
SHOPPING
themanual.com

The 10 Best Luxury Outerwear and Coats for Men

A good jacket or coat is not only a practical necessity when the weather turns cold, but it is also arguably the most essential style accessory. You might have great shoes, pants, shirts, and other wardrobe items, but—like Lebowski’s rug—the right jacket really ties everything together. To that end, we’re here to talk about the best luxury outerwear.
APPAREL
The Guardian

Spiced and warming Christmas drinks

Waitrose Mulled Wine, Castilla La Mancha, Spain NV 2.25L (£14.99, Waitrose) I’m not sure mulled wine warrants the full Felicity Cloake, “how to make the perfect …” treatment. There’s no real call for precision. It’s supposed to be thrown together, with all the ingredients followed by that imperiously vague cook’s instruction “to taste” rather than measurements to the last millilitre or gram. Still, I suppose there are some essential elements. Or at least, on each occasion I’ve enjoyed mulled wine the pot has had the same key constituents: clove, cinnamon, star anise, oranges and lemons. And wine, of course, although my preference is for port, which brings more body, depth of flavour and that little extra nip of alcohol even if the pot’s been on the stove a while, as well as being sweet enough not to require added sugar. Still, if you can’t be faffed with making your own, Waitrose’s version, based not on port but a sufficiently robust southern Spanish red, does this once-a-year-job perfectly well.
DRINKS
KGUN 9

Champagne Jell-O Shots Are A Fun And Easy Treat To Bring To A Holiday Party

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. After a year like 2021, we all need to toast to a healthy, happy...
DRINKS
Harper's Bazaar

The best jewellery rental sites to call on for your next event

We all know that there are many great benefits of renting over buying new, and that rental can provide a much more sustainable approach to fashion. Instead of buying into trend-led pieces, we can get that feeling of newness by sharing our pieces and contributing to the circular economy. This has never been more important than it is right now.
APPAREL
The Independent

Have yourself a very foodie Christmas: The Indy Eats guide to all the best things to eat, drink and give this festive season

The silly season is synonymous with consumption – food, booze, gifts and everything in between. This is not something to shy away from. Rather, it’s a tradition to embrace, especially after the past two years we’ve had. There is truly no better way to tie off the end of the year than by eating your way through the country’s best Christmas specials. And trust me, there’s a lot of them. I’m not sure if it’s making up for lost time last year, but it seems like every man and their dog is jumping head first into the festive spirit in...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy