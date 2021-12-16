Theaters, Streaming & Disc

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWest Side Story (***) Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical and Best Picture winner works better than it has any right to, mostly in part to his energetic staging and the palpable chemistry between leads Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. Other than a meaty role for the original film’s co-star,...

Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

National Board of Review Names ‘Licorice Pizza’ as Best Film of 2021

The National Board of Review has named Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy Licorice Pizza as its best film of 2021. The MGM/United Artists feature scored two more wins, including best director for Anderson and breakthrough performance for stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. “In a moment of transition and uncertainty, there is nothing like Licorice Pizza to remind us of the joy, hope and exhilaration that great cinema can inspire,” NBR president Annie Schulhof said in part in a statement. Three films won two awards each: King Richard (best actor for Will Smith and supporting actress for Aunjanue Ellis), The Tragedy of Macbeth...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

New Movies on Netflix

Netflix has been adding so many new movies to its menu of offerings that it can be tough to keep up with all of their latest films. The following list includes 10 of the biggest movies the streaming service has released in the last few months. Some we recommend more...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tom And Jerry#Theaters#Streaming Disc#Paramount
Complex

The 10 Most Watched Netflix Movies of All Time

Netflix has drastically changed the way people consume movies and television. Millions of moviegoers still continue to head to the theaters week after week to watch Hollywood’s newest offerings, but there are plenty of viewers who are opting for at-home entertainment instead. The streaming service’s exponential growth in the past 15 years means that the world’s biggest stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Robert De Niro have all jumped on board to produce movies with the popular streaming service like Red Notice, Bird Box, and The Irishman. Together, they have brought hundreds of millions of viewers to the platform.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

What is the greatest film score of all time?

What is the greatest film score of all time? That’s a debate that has the potential to range all day, but whatever one’s answer, the relationship between music and the moving image is incontrovertible. As early as the beginning of the 20th century, filmmakers were swift to capitalise on the powerfully symbiotic relationship between visual poetry and subjective, illusory notes on a cue sheet. In the days of vaudeville and silent cinema, it was common practice for live pianists to perform live to picture before increasingly sophisticated working practices began to take hold.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Variety

Why Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Hit the Wrong Box Office Notes

Steven Spielberg managed to get critics on board for his ambitious “West Side Story” remake. The moviegoing masses? Not so much. Over the weekend, Disney and 20th Century Studio’s reimagining of “West Side Story” collected just $10.5 million in its domestic debut, a dismal result for a movie of its scale and scope. The lavish musical, one of the best reviewed movies of the year, carries a $100 million budget and faces an uphill battle to profitability. Given its price tag, industry insiders estimate “West Side Story” needs to generate at least $300 million globally to break even in its theatrical...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Ben Affleck-Ana De Armas Movie ‘Deep Water’ Heading To Streaming

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the Adrian Lyne-directed erotic thriller Deep Water is going to streaming after the 20th Century Studios/New Regency movie was pulled from the Disney theatrical release calendar last week. We understand that Hulu will get domestic play of the Ben Affleck-Ana de Armas movie while Amazon will have streaming for the picture overseas. The movie was originally set to hit theaters on Jan. 14, 2022. We’ll update you with a streaming release date. Deep Water, based on the Patricia Highsmith novel, reps Lyne’s first directorial since 2002’s Unfaithful. He was Oscar nominated in 1988 for Best Director for Paramount’s Fatal Attraction starring Glenn...
MOVIES
TIME

The 58 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

The list of the most anticipated movies of 2022 is here, so mark your calendars—though you might want to do so in pencil. If cinephiles have learned anything over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that release dates are but a mere suggestion amid a worldwide health crisis. For example, Death on the Nile , Kenneth Branagh’s latest installment in the ACU (that’s the Agatha Christie Universe ) was originally scheduled for release in October 2020. After multiple delays, the murder mystery starring Gal Gadot is now set to come out in February 2022. Fingers crossed, of course.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Best Blu-Rays Under $10: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ ‘Hook,’ ‘Knives Out,’ and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Sometimes the constant scrolling through streaming subscriptions results in decision paralysis — and with the streaming home of many movies constantly changing thanks to studio deals, you might not be able to watch whatever film you have your heart set on even with your multiple subscriptions. With the holiday season officially here, why not invest in some low-cost physical media options to have on hand...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Colman in HBO’s ‘Landscapers’: TV Review

As a genre, true crime is about applying a comprehensible narrative to horrifying acts that otherwise would be beyond comprehension. Even as the events it depicts are disturbing, the genre is comforting because it relies on a structure that allows us to process the worst of human nature and behavior. The construction of narrative is at the heart of HBO’s four-hour limited series Landscapers. Applying modes of classic Hollywood storytelling and aesthetics, writer Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe use a 1998 double murder that fascinated the U.K. as a platform for a mystery and a love story. This is true...
TV SERIES
worldofreel.com

‘Spencer’ Vanishes From Theaters

The film became the toast of the town at Venice, Telluride and Toronto. Its Metacritic score was 95 in early September, based on reviews stemming from those three festivals. Many more reviews were eventually added once it was released in November, people woke up to the fact that this was a mediocre film, et voila, it has now totally disappeared from theatres. Not to mention its Metacritic score is now in the mid 70s.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fablemans’ to Hit Theaters Over Thanksgiving 2022

Steven Spielberg’s next film The Fablemans will be released in theaters on Nov. 23, 2022, the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend, Universal and Amblin Partners announced Monday. The coming-of-age pic is loosely based on the Spielberg’s formative years and his relationship with his parents. Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle star. Precise plot deals are being kept under wraps, but Williams will play a character based on Spielberg’s mother and Dano, his father. Rogen is playing an uncle. Spielberg co-wrote the script alongside Tony Kushner. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing. News of The Fablemans‘ release date comes as Spielberg’s first musical feature, West Side Story, gets read to dance into theaters this weekend (Disney and 20th Century are handling West Side Story). Spielberg’s production company, Amblin, has a multiyear distribution and marketing partnership with Universal.
MOVIES

