As Stephen Curry continues to gain on Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record and cement his place as the greatest shooter in NBA history, it leaves us all wondering which current NBA superstar would be next in line as the all-time leader in made 3-pointers? With all eyes on Steph and his historic pursuit of Allen’s record, there’s no doubt that his record breaking night will be one for the history books and make for quite the ecstatic headline. Still, the Stephen Curry 3-point record is under threat.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO