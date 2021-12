When your dad is Rick James, it's not unusual to see partying around you all the time, but that doesn't mean the love wasn't there. "It definitely became second nature to see people partying all the time," says Ty James, daughter of the late Rick James, who now appears in and is the executive producer of Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James, a documentary about her dad on Showtime. "It's always a constant on-the-go party lifestyle. Occasional naked girls here and there was just normal. It was definitely normal. I totally felt like it was a different time. I learned balance and to be well-rounded because even now, I drink socially, I smoke socially, cannabis, but that's as far as I'll go. There are a lot of things that I learned not to do from him. There's no way I would touch cocaine. Just seeing those things, it created the balance that I needed in life as a woman."

