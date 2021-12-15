EisnerAmper Launches EisnerAmper Digital

Fujifilm, an international group founded in Japan, and Ooredoo, Tunisia’s leading telecommunications operator, have joined forces to offer the operator’s Tunisian subscribers an innovative digital photo printing solution. Customers will be able to print photos at in–store kiosks by connecting to the My Ooredoo app. A digital solution focused on social media Using their cell phones, Ooredoo Tunisia subscribers can select photos and print them very easily in three different print formats: “vintage”, “square” or “postcard”. All the subscriber has to do is select photos and formats, then finalize the operation by paying for the prints with credit from their Ooredoo account. No bank card or cash payment is required. A code is sent immediately via SMS, which allows the selected photos to be printed in a few seconds at one of the 20 kiosks installed in Ooredoo stores. The printing takes place on Fujifilm professional quality photo paper. An innovative partnership This useful service is being launched for the first time in Tunisia. It comes as part of the leading operator’s strategy to diversify services for subscribers and to centralize them on the My Ooredoo app. “We are proud to collaborate with Fujifilm and to play a key role in the digital transformation of Tunisia. As a leading telecom operator, with innovation at the heart of our strategy, this partnership fits perfectly with our identity, vision and values. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with our partners,” said Mansoor Rashed El Khater, CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia. As Ooredoo’s partner in Tunisia, Fujifilm builds on its strong expertise in photography and its leading position in image processing. “We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Ooredoo in Tunisia. Thanks to our expertise in photography and image processing, we offer a new and innovative experience to the operator’s subscribers. Through this alliance we hope to build a solid foundation for developing new joint projects in the country. The partnership also illustrates Fujifilm’s commitment to deploying new activities and offerings in Africa, designed to meet the specific needs and uses of the region,” added Elliot Moreau, Head of Africa at Fujifilm.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO