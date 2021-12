In the 1960s, one TV star gave new meaning to standing out in a role. Pat Priest played Marilyn on The Munsters through most of its run after replacing original actor Beverley Owen, who'd walked away from the role. Marilyn was a normal, attractive young woman surrounded by a family of actual monsters, which made her the unlikely black sheep. Of course, with her aunt and uncle being Frankenstein's monster and a vampire, Marilyn's family thought the pretty blond was unfortunately hideous.

