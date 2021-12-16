ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parts of the Midwest ravaged by tornadoes and high winds

Longview News-Journal
 1 day ago

An extreme tornado and high wind event...

www.news-journal.com

uticaphoenix.net

8 feet of snow possible in mountains as powerful storm

AccuWeather

2 long-track tornadoes confirmed amongst rare December swarm

Although damage surveys are still ongoing, two tornado tracks in Tennessee and Kentucky have already beaten the December record with 40 twisters confirmed so far. The National Weather Service (NWS) has given the large tornado that ripped through western Kentucky on Dec. 10 a preliminary damage rating of EF4, with a path length of 163.5 miles and estimated peak winds reaching 190 mph. The tornado's track qualifies it for the top 10 longest tornadoes, according to NOAA Storm Prediction Center data since 1950. It is also the longest tornado on record for the month of December.
Pedram Javaheri
Cresco Times

Straight winds or tornado

A swath of destruction was left behind as a weather incident traveled northeast from Floyd County, with damage being done in all parts of Howard County. Add to that record-setting temperatures of 70 degrees for Dec. 15 and winds gusting over 70 miles per hour, and it was a disaster waiting to happen.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
#Midwest#The Tornado#Ravaged#Cnn#Extreme Weather
foxillinois.com

Midwest Mission helping midwest tornado victims

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A local ministry is packing up and heading to Kentucky to help tornado victims. Midwest Mission is loading a trailer of supplies to go to western Kentucky. This Saturday they'll haul everything from medical supplies to construction tools to those who need it the most.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Independent

Five dead as new swarm of tornadoes hit the US: ‘To have this in December is really abnormal’

At least five people have been killed after “really abnormal” powerful storms and record-breaking winds lashed across several US states. Winds as high as 120 km/h (about 75mph) caused hurricane-like storms in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan and Wisconsin resulting in power outages and destruction to livestock and property in these states.“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual any time of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.“But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”As of 6:54 PM CST, there have been 249...
kmmo.com

HIGH WINDS WREAK HAVOC ON PARTS OF WEST-CENTRAL MISSOURI

With winds in the area reaching 60 miles per hour and more in some areas, numerous phone calls were placed to area first-responder agencies on Wednesday, December 15. The strong winds caused several power outages in the KMMO listening area. A news release says Evergy crews responded to restore power...
MISSOURI STATE

