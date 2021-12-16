ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Windy Thursday with falling temperatures

By Maci Tetrick
abc57.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWindy conditions continue today, with the fastest gusts early this morning (40+ mph). The wind advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. for all of Michiana. This afternoon, we’ll likely see some gusts...

www.abc57.com

#Holiday Decorations
fox2detroit.com

Temperatures tumble Friday before 1-2 inches of snow fall Saturday

Yep, that's right. Snow is in the weekend forecast as cold air has moved in thanks to the passage of a strong cold front yesterday. After peaking in the low 60s Thursday we are beginning Friday in the low 30s and won't get much higher than 40 later today. Skies...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Big temp drops are here, but highs remain above average!

After a 20 to 30 degree temp drop from Wednesday’s record breaking highs, we are cooler, but still above normal (for now). Thursday, look for an increase in clouds with showers possible tonight, spreading from south to north. Lows will be in the middle 40s. Temps remain about 10...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hoiabc.com

Showers possible late Friday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The winter gear will be needed this morning as freezing conditions have returned for our Friday morning. Temperatures will run in the mid 20′s to lower 30′s throughout the morning commute under mostly clear skies. As we head through Friday’s forecast, clouds...
PEORIA, IL
Idaho8.com

A few snow showers Thursday night and Friday, cold weekend ahead

Cold and breezy as our cold front departs, leaving us with highs below freezing for much of the region. OVERNIGHT: Chance of snow with winds at 10-15 MPH, gusts around 20 MPH. Overnight lows around 20°. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with winds around 10-15 MPH, mostly cloudy with a few...
ENVIRONMENT
abc57.com

Colder, calmer and a chance of snow

Calmer and colder Friday, a chilly day as temperatures struggle to break 40. Friday night into Saturday brings a chance of rain/snow, snow accumulation is likely temporary but there could be some light snow Saturday morning, a lull and light lake effect Saturday evening. Accumulation on the grass up to an inch is possible near the lake. The end of the weekend and early next week is fair. The chance of a White Christmas is still unlikely.
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

New Saturday rain timing

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tonight, prepare for somewhat thick clouds overhead tonight with temperature lows in the lower 50s. Tomorrow, expect a southerly breeze to push temperatures up to near 70 while staying partly cloudy and mainly dry. Expect waves of rain starting late-morning Saturday and continuing into the afternoon.
GREENVILLE, SC
abc57.com

Snow showers will develop late tonight

Friday will start with clear and quiet conditions, but then cloud cover will slowly build throughout the day. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the lower 40s. Rain showers will move in out of the southwest late this evening into early tomorrow morning. Scattered light showers and drizzle are likely for most places throughout Michiana. As temperatures drop to freezing tomorrow morning, mixed wintry precip and snow showers will develop. Lake effect snow showers will stick with us throughout most of Saturday. A dusting of snow is likely for most places in northwest Michiana, with a few isolated areas seeing closer to an inch. Ground temperatures will remain too warm throughout the rest of Michiana to allow any accumulations. High temperatures this weekend will only top out in the mid to upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Temperatures Move In After Record-Tying Highs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a mild day with temperatures nearly 20-25 degrees above normal with rain showers, we are turning a bit cooler but still above normal for our Friday with highs near 50. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Yesterday we tied the record high of 64 degrees set back in 1940. The Low was 49 degrees which is the warmest low temperature recorded on December 16th. The previous record was 48 set in 1877. The mean temperature was 57 degrees which was also the warmest mean temperature on record...
PITTSBURGH, PA
localsyr.com

NEW: A record high temperature falls in Syracuse Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- Syracuse reached 67 degrees Thursday afternoon, breaking the old record of 55 degrees set 50 years ago in 1971. That is the second time in a week we’ve set a record high. We were 64 degrees for a high on Saturday. There was little suspense as...
SYRACUSE, NY

