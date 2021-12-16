Windy Thursday with falling temperatures

Friday will start with clear and quiet conditions, but then cloud cover will slowly build throughout the day. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the lower 40s. Rain showers will move in out of the southwest late this evening into early tomorrow morning. Scattered light showers and drizzle are likely for most places throughout Michiana. As temperatures drop to freezing tomorrow morning, mixed wintry precip and snow showers will develop. Lake effect snow showers will stick with us throughout most of Saturday. A dusting of snow is likely for most places in northwest Michiana, with a few isolated areas seeing closer to an inch. Ground temperatures will remain too warm throughout the rest of Michiana to allow any accumulations. High temperatures this weekend will only top out in the mid to upper 30s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO