Powell: Cryptocurrencies Aren't Backed By Anything

cryptonews.com
 1 day ago

In this clip following the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, FED...

cryptonews.com

d1softballnews.com

Bitcoin restarts and Powell is the tightrope walker

FED pull the brake but not too much. The worst would seem to be averted with the program tapering which will accelerate, but not excessively – and the rate hike that has been, as expected, postponed to 2022 And… 2023. There is talk of three quarters of a...
AFP

Renomination 'had nothing to do' with US Fed policy shift: Powell

With the US Federal Reserve set to take a more aggressive stance against inflation, central bank chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday there was no connection between the policy shift and his nomination for a second term. The Democratic president last month nominated Republican Powell for a second term as central bank chair, but addressing reporters following the conclusion of the FOMC meeting, Powell denied any connection between the Fed's moves to counter inflation and Biden's decision.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Mac Observer

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Doesn’t Believe Cryptos are Threat at This Time

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell held a news conference on Wednesday after Federal Open Market Committee concluded its two-day meeting. He briefly spoke about cryptocurrencies and doesn’t believe they represent a threat to financial stability in the U.S. at this time. Crypto and the Fed. Although Mr. Powell doesn’t...
cryptonews.com

Mike Novogratz Talks Fed Policy, Cryptos and DeFi

Billionaire Mike Novogratz, the founder of Galaxy Digital, discusses his criticisms of Federal Reserve monetary policy, the outlook for cryptocurrencies and says next year could be the year of decentralized finance. He speaks with Bloomberg's Sonali Basak and Matt Miller on "Bloomberg Markets." The segment aired on December 14, 2021.
TheStreet

Cryptocurrency Price Check: 'Don't Fight the Fed'

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed Monday and analysts cited the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance and overall market weakness as key factors in the weekend's rout. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, inched higher to $48,756 at last check, after falling roughly 20%, since mid-day Friday. Ether was off less than 1% to $4,057.
TheStreet

Cryptocurrencies Due For a Correction in 2022, Experts Say

The crypto market has been up and down recently, as noted by the recent volatility of bitcoin ( (BTSC) ) over the past few days. That push and pull doesn’t seem likely to abate anytime soon. A survey from Natixis Investment Managers of three-quarters of major financial institutions found...
cryptonews.com

Coinbase President on Future of Crypto & Regulation

Coinbase President Emilie Choi sits down with Bloomberg Technology's Emily Chang to talk about crypto in 2022, why clear regulation is needed, and what happened with Coinbase's recent outage. She also weighs in on the role of crypto in the metaverse and why it is a "threat" to social media companies.
u.today

This Whale Indicator Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Rally Just as in September

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
Motley Fool

Why Top Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Plunged Today

Today, three of the five largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), saw substantial declines, bringing their weekly returns into the red. Over the past 24 hours, these tokens have sunk 5.5%, 7.3%, and 8.3%, respectively, as of 10:30 a.m. ET. These returns generally paced...
