Paramount+ has announced South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, the second of the streaming service's South Park events for the year A short first look video promoting the event was also released. Debuting Thursday, December 16th, it's the sequel to South Park: Post Covid, which premiered on Thanksgiving Day and caught up with Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and the rest of the gang as they dealt with the aftermath of the pandemic. It also jumped ahead to the future and found the South Park kids all grown up. South Park: Post Covid boasted a record-setting first day of streaming on Paramount+, topping all movies and series debuts to date on the platform.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO