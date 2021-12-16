ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effects of seaweed extracts on in vitro rumen fermentation characteristics, methane production, and microbial abundance

By Youyoung Choi
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral seaweed extracts have been reported to have potential antimethanogenic effects in ruminants. In this study, the effect of three brown seaweed species (Undaria pinnatifida, UPIN; Sargassum fusiforme, SFUS; and Sargassum fulvellum, SFUL) on rumen fermentation characteristics, total gas, methane (CH4), carbon dioxide (CO2) production, and microbial populations were investigated using...

WebMD

Seaweed Extract Stops COVID in Early Testing

Dec. 6, 2021 -- A type of marine algae known as ulva, or “sea lettuce,” that’s a diet staple in places like Japan, New Zealand, and Hawaii may have another benefit for people. Lab experiments suggest that ulvan, an extract from this type of algae, may help fight COVID-19. Other...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The deleterious effects induced by an acute exposure of human skin to common air pollutants are prevented by extracts of Deschampsia antarctica

The homeostatic and regenerative potential of the skin is critically impaired by an increasing accumulation of air pollutants in human ecosystems. These toxic compounds are frequently implicated in pathological processes such as premature cutaneous ageing, altered pigmentation and cancer. In this scenario, innovative strategies are required to tackle the effects of severe air pollution on skin function. Here we have used a Human Skin Organotypic Culture (HSOC) model to characterize the deleterious effects of an acute topic exposure of human skin to moderately high concentrations of common ambient pollutants, including As, Cd, Cr, dioxins and tobacco smoke. All these toxic compunds inflict severe damage in the tissue, activating the AHR-mediated response to xenobiotics. We have further evaluated the potential of an aqueous leaf extract of the polyextremophile plant Deschampsia antarctica (Edafence) to protect human skin against the acute exposure to toxic pollutants. Our results indicate that pre-treatment of HSOC samples with this aqueous extract conuterbalances the deleterious effects of the exposure to toxic comunds and triggers the activation of key genes invoved in the redox system and in the pro-inflammatory/wound healing response in the skin, suggesting that this natural compound might be effectively used in vivo to protect human skin routinely in different daily conditions.
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

In vitro additive effects of dalbavancin and rifampicin against biofilm of Staphylococcus aureus

Dalbavancin is a novel glycopeptide antibiotic approved for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSIs). It is characterized by a potent activity against numerous Gram-positive pathogens, a long elimination half-life and a favorable safety profile. Most recently, its application for the treatment of periprosthetic joint infections (PJIs) was introduced. The aim of this study was to proof our hypothesis, that dalbavancin shows superior efficacy against staphylococcal biofilms on polyethylene (PE) disk devices compared with vancomycin and additive behavior in combination with rifampicin. Staphylococcus aureus biofilms were formed on PE disk devices for 96Â h and subsequently treated with dalbavancin, vancomycin, rifampicin and dalbavancin-rifampicin combination at different concentrations. Quantification of antibacterial activity was determined by counting colony forming units (CFU/ml) after sonification of the PE, serial dilution of the bacterial suspension and plating on agar-plates. Biofilms were additionally life/dead-stained and visualized using fluorescence microscopy. Dalbavancin presented superior anti-biofilm activity compared to vancomycin. Additive effects of the combination dalbavancin and rifampicin were registered. Dalbavancin combined with rifampicin presents promising anti-biofilm activity characteristics in vitro. Further in vivo studies are necessary to establish recommendations for the general use of dalbavancin in the treatment of PJIs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A prospective interventional trial on the effect of periodontal treatment on Fusobacterium nucleatum abundance in patients with colorectal tumours

Fusobacterium nucleatum is associated with the progression of colorectal cancer. Thus, the possibility of preventing colorectal cancer or its progression by targeting F. nucleatum has been explored. As F. nucleatum is associated with periodontitis, we analysed whether treating periodontitis could influence F. nucleatum abundance in the colon. Patients with colorectal tumours who underwent colonoscopy were recruited. Patients diagnosed with periodontitis by a dentist were treated for approximately 3Â months. Endoscopic resection of colorectal tumours was performed after periodontitis treatment, and resected tumours were pathologically classified as high-(HGD) or low-grade dysplasia (LGD). Saliva and stool samples were collected before and after the treatment. Of the 58 patients with colorectal tumours, 31 were included in the study, 16 showed improvement in periodontitis, and 11 showed no improvement. Stool F. nucleatum levels before treatment were significantly lower in the LGD group than in the HGD group. A significant decrease in faecal F. nucleatum levels was observed in patients who underwent successful treatment but not in those whose treatment failed. Salivary F. nucleatum levels were not altered in patients despite periodontal treatment. Thus, successful periodontitis treatment reduces stool F. nucleatum levels and may aid research on periodontitis and suppression of colorectal cancer development.
CANCER
Nature.com

Evolution of eastern Tibetan river systems is driven by the indentation of India

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 256 (2021) Cite this article. The main rivers that originate from the Tibetan Plateau are important as a resource and for the sedimentary and biogeochemical exchange between mountains and oceans. However, the dominant mechanism for the evolution of eastern Tibetan river systems remains ambiguous. Here we conduct geomorphological analyses of river systems and assess catchment-average erosion rates in the eastern Tibetan Plateau using a digital elevation model and cosmogenic radionuclide data. We find that major dividing ranges have northeast oriented asymmetric geometries and that erosion rates reduce in the same direction. This coincides with the northeastward indentation of India and we suggest this indicates a primarily tectonic influence on the large-scale configuration of eastern Tibetan river systems. In contrast, low-level streams appear to be controlled by fluvial self-organization processes. We propose that this distinction between high- and low-order channel evolution highlights the importance of local optimization of optimal channel network models in tectonically active areas.
INDIA
Phys.org

Yeast cells cause embedded objects to rise via the microbial Brazil nut effect

A phenomenon where microbe-generated gas bubbles create granular fluctuations at the wet sandy floors of rivers, oceans, and lakes has revealed more about the distribution of materials at the bottom of waterbodies. Tohoku University Researchers dubbed this the "microbial Brazil nut effect." Details of their research were published in the...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Meeting global challenges with regenerative agriculture producing food and energy

The world currently faces a suite of urgent challenges: environmental degradation, diminished biodiversity, climate change and persistent poverty and associated injustices. All of these challenges can be addressed to a large extent through agriculture. A dichotomy expressed as ‘food versus fuel’ has misled thinking and hindered needed action towards building agricultural systems in ways that are regenerative, biodiverse, climate resilient, equitable and economically sustainable. Here we offer examples of agricultural systems that meet the urgent needs while also producing food and energy. We call for refocused conversation and united action towards rapidly deploying such systems across biophysical and socioeconomic settings.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Dietary shifts can reduce premature deaths related to particulate matter pollution in China

Shifting towards more meat-intensive diets may have indirect health consequences through environmental degradation. Here we examine how trends in dietary patterns in China over 1980"“2010 have worsened fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution, thereby inducing indirect health impacts. We show that changes in dietary composition alone, mainly by driving the rising demands for meat and animal feed, have enhanced ammonia (NH3) emissions from Chinese agriculture by 63% and increased annual PM2.5 by up to ~10"‰Âµg"‰m"“3 (~20% of total PM2.5 increase) over the period. Such effects are more than double that driven by increased food production solely due to population growth. Shifting the current diet towards a less meat-intensive recommended diet can decrease NH3 emission by ~17% and PM2.5 by 2"“6"‰Âµg"‰m"“3, and avoid ~75,000 Chinese annual premature deaths related to PM2.5.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Highly efficient, heat dissipating, stretchable organic light-emitting diodes based on a MoO/Au/MoO electrode with encapsulation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23203-y, published online 17 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in page 6 line 13 which incorrectly read 'However, the heat conductance (along the direction normal to the substrate) is dependent on the relative substrate thickness, which for thin NOA63 and the thick glass substrate are 543.38 and 37.5 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'. The correct version states '0.543 and 0.0375 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'. in place of '543.38 and 37.5 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Linear-superelastic Ti-Nb nanocomposite alloys with ultralow modulus via high-throughput phase-field design and machine learning

The optimal design of shape memory alloys (SMAs) with specific properties is crucial for the innovative application in advanced technologies. Herein, inspired by the recently proposed design concept of concentration modulation, we explore martensitic transformation (MT) in and design the mechanical properties of Ti-Nb nanocomposites by combining high-throughput phase-field simulations and machine learning (ML) approaches. Systematic phase-field simulations generate data of the mechanical properties for various nanocomposites constructed by four macroscopic degrees of freedom. An ML-assisted strategy is adopted to perform multiobjective optimization of the mechanical properties, through which promising nanocomposite configurations are prescreened for the next set of phase-field simulations. The ML-guided simulations discover an optimized nanocomposite, composed of Nb-rich matrix and Nb-lean nanofillers, that exhibits a combination of mechanical properties, including ultralow modulus, linear super-elasticity, and near-hysteresis-free in a loading-unloading cycle. The exceptional mechanical properties in the nanocomposite originate from optimized continuous MT rather than a sharp first-order transition, which is common in typical SMAs. This work demonstrates the great potential of ML-guided phase-field simulations in the design of advanced materials with extraordinary properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Genomic landscape of a relict fir-associated fungus reveals rapid convergent adaptation towards endophytism

Comparative and pan-genomic analyses of the endophytic fungus Pezicula neosporulosa (Helotiales, Ascomycota) from needles of the relict fir, Abies beshanzuensis, showed expansions of carbohydrate metabolism and secondary metabolite biosynthetic genes characteristic for unrelated plant-beneficial helotialean, such as dark septate endophytes and ericoid mycorrhizal fungi. The current species within the relatively young Pliocene genus Pezicula are predominantly saprotrophic, while P. neosporulosa lacks such features. To understand the genomic background of this putatively convergent evolution, we performed population analyses of 77"‰P. neosporulosa isolates. This revealed a mosaic structure of a dozen non-recombining and highly genetically polymorphic subpopulations with a unique mating system structure. We found that one idiomorph of a probably duplicated mat1-2 gene was found in putatively heterothallic isolates, while the other co-occurred with mat1-1 locus suggesting homothallic reproduction for these strains. Moreover, 24 and 81 genes implicated in plant cell-wall degradation and secondary metabolite biosynthesis, respectively, showed signatures of the balancing selection. These findings highlight the evolutionary pattern of the two gene families for allowing the fungus a rapid adaptation towards endophytism and facilitating diverse symbiotic interactions.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Misinterpretation of solid sphere equivalent refractive index measurements and smallest detectable diameters of extracellular vesicles by flow cytometry

Arising from: G. C. Brittain IV et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-52366-4 (2019). Flow cytometers are utilized to characterize single submicrometer particles in biofluids, such as extracellular vesicles (EVs) and viruses. However, because calibration of the optical signals measured by flow cytometers requires optical modelling and valid assumptions, which are not straightforward, statements in the literature about the sensitivity of flow cytometers are often either lacking or incorrect. In this Letter, we explain why measurement artifacts and a statistical artefact cause an overestimation of the refractive index of EVs as derived by Brittain et al.1. Because these artifacts lead to conclusions that are not supported by the data, we re-analyzed the data of Brittain et al. to rectify statements about the sensitivity of their flow cytometer.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Corrections to: Multiple articles in the Journal of Antibiotics

Correction to: Â Allantopyrone A interferes with multiple components of the TNF receptor 1 complex and blocks RIP1 modifications in the TNF-Î±-induced signaling pathway; 4-O-Methylascochlorin inhibits the prolyl hydroxylation of hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î±, which is attenuated by ascorbate. https://doi.org/10.1038/ja.2017.74, published online 5 July 2017. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41429-019-0157-0, published...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Materials degradation in non-thermal plasma generators by corona discharge

Atmospheric corona discharge devices are being studied as innovative systems for cooling, sterilization, and propulsion, in several industrial fields, from robotics to medical devices, from drones to space applications. However, their industrial scale implementation still requires additional understanding of several complex phenomena, such as corrosion, degradation, and fatigue behaviour, which may affect final system performance. This study focuses on the corrosive behaviour of wires that perform as a high-voltage electrode subject to DC positive corona discharge in atmospheric air. The experiments demonstrate that the non-thermal plasma process promotes the growth of the oxidative films and modifies the physicochemical properties of the materials chosen as corona electrodes, hence affecting device operation. Surfaces exposed to this non-thermal plasma are electrically characterized by negative exponential decay of time-depend power and analysed with SEM. Implications on performance are analysed and discussed.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Sustainable high-strength macrofibres extracted from natural bamboo

Synthetic fibres such as polyester and carbon are used in a broad variety of industries. However, as they derive from petrochemicals that are neither renewable nor biodegradable, the development of natural alternatives has gained increasing momentum in recent years. Here, we report a top-down approach for scalable production of cellulose macrofibres from bamboo stems involving a mild delignification process followed by water-assisted air-drying. Consisting of aligned and densely packed cellulose nanofibrils that possess strong hydrogen bonds and van der Walls forces, the extracted fibres exhibit a tensile strength of 1.90"‰Â±"‰0.32"‰GPa, a Young's modulus of 91.3"‰Â±"‰29.7"‰GPa and a toughness of 25.4"‰Â±"‰4.5"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3, which exceed those of wood-derived fibres and are comparable to synthetic carbon analogues. As a result of the low density, the specific strength is as high as 1.26"‰Â±"‰0.21"‰GPa"‰cmâˆ’3"‰gâˆ’1, surpassing most reinforcing components such as steel wire, synthetic polymers and vitreous fibres. The life-cycle assessment reveals that replacing polymer and carbon fibres in structural composites with the current natural fibres leads to substantial reduction in carbon emissions. Our work suggests a pathway towards sustainability in wider areas of application, including automobiles, aeronautics and construction.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Neutrosophic statistical analysis of resistance depending on the temperature variance of conducting material

In this work, we have proposed a neutrosophic statistical approach for the analysis of resistance of conducting material depending on the temperature variance. We have developed a neutrosophic formula and applied it to the resistance data. We also use the classical statistical approach for making a comparison between both approaches. As a result, it is observed that the neutrosophic statistical approach is more flexible and informative. Also, this work suggests that the neutrosophic statistical approach analyzes the resistance of conducting material for big data.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Understanding X-ray absorption spectra by means of descriptors and machine learning algorithms

X-ray absorption near-edge structure (XANES) spectra are the fingerprint of the local atomic and electronic structures around the absorbing atom. However, the quantitative analysis of these spectra is not straightforward. Even with the most recent advances in this area, for a given spectrum, it is not clear a priori which structural parameters can be refined and how uncertainties should be estimated. Here, we present an alternative concept for the analysis of XANES spectra, which is based on machine learning algorithms and establishes the relationship between intuitive descriptors of spectra, such as edge position, intensities, positions, and curvatures of minima and maxima on the one hand, and those related to the local atomic and electronic structure which are the coordination numbers, bond distances and angles and oxidation state on the other hand. This approach overcoms the problem of the systematic difference between theoretical and experimental spectra. Furthermore, the numerical relations can be expressed in analytical formulas providing a simple and fast tool to extract structural parameters based on the spectral shape. The methodology was successfully applied to experimental data for the multicomponent Fe:SiO2 system and reference iron compounds, demonstrating the high prediction quality for both the theoretical validation sets and experimental data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Decreasing the catalytic ignition temperature of diesel soot using electrified conductive oxide catalysts

Pursuance of low reaction temperatures deserves considerable efforts in regard to catalysis for energy efficiency. Catalytic soot combustion, the prevailing technology for reducing the emission of harmful diesel soot particulates, cannot occur efficiently at <200"‰Â°C exhaust temperature during frequent idling. Here, we report an electrification strategy aimed at decreasing the ignition temperature at which 50% of soot (T50) is converted at <75"‰Â°C using conductive oxides as catalysts, such as potassium-supported antimony-tin oxides. The performance achieved was far superior to that with conventional thermal catalytic soot combustion-generally with T50 >300"‰Â°C. Electrically driven release of lattice oxygen from catalysts is responsible for rapid soot ignition at low temperatures, while the opposite electrostatic fluidization between the conductive catalyst and soot particles accounts for improved catalyst"“soot contact efficiency. The electrification process presents a promising strategy in meeting the common dilemma of reduction in vehicle emissions at low exhaust temperatures.
GOOGLE

