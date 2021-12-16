ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trend towards virtual and hybrid conferences may be an effective climate change mitigation strategy

By Yanqiu Tao
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has urged event holders to shift conferences online. Virtual and hybrid conferences are greener alternatives to in-person conferences, yet their environmental sustainability has not been fully assessed. Considering food, accommodation, preparation, execution, information and communication technology, and transportation, here we report comparative life cycle assessment results...

www.nature.com

TheConversationCanada

If companies want net-zero carbon offices, they need to focus on building materials

In 2020, the extraction, transport and manufacturing of materials for the building sector accounted for 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. If buildings are to make meaningful contributions to keeping global temperature rise to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, limiting emissions from building materials is crucial. To achieve this objective, engineered versions of age-old building technologies, like wood, straw or bamboo, are critical. These bio-based building materials generally demand less energy in manufacturing and have the ability to capture and store carbon through photosynthesis. This is why experts in green building policy, climate science and architecture increasingly tout...
ENVIRONMENT
Enid News and Eagle

Sustainability expert offers overview of climate change,\d cattle production

As conversations surrounding climate change continue around the world, cattle producers may find themselves lost in sea of scientific jargon and finger pointing, wondering how new science and technology fit into their operation. Sara Place, a technical consultant in sustainability for Elanco, spoke to cattle producers on the specifics of...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

Why carbon capture and storage is key to avoiding the worst effects of the climate emergency

With the ongoing climate emergency and nations’ commitments to meet net-zero goals by 2050, there’s a heightened need to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions through whatever means possible. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) or carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) are included in the mitigation pathways set out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Despite this, carbon capture technologies have been labelled as a distraction from supporting renewable energies and as extending the life of the oil and gas industry. But CCUS is a technology we cannot ignore. CCUS are technologies that concentrate carbon dioxide from various streams, including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Warehouse robotics startup ForwardX raises $31M in first Series C close

The startup is fundraising for the rest of its Series C round at a time investors are courting warehousing and manufacturing robot makers in China, the company’s chief operating officer Yaxin Guan told TechCrunch during an interview. The new investment lifted ForwardX’s total raise to about $100 million since...
BUSINESS
Newswise

Rutgers Study Unveils Carbon Mitigation Solutions to Combat Climate Change

Newswise — Increasing adoption of agricultural practices such as cover cropping, grazing management and agroforestry can increase the amount of carbon stored in soils to help combat climate change, according to a new report by researchers from Rutgers University-New Brunswick and the University of Maine. The study, titled “Ecosystem Service...
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
Washington Post

Is ‘hacking’ the ocean a climate change solution? U.S. experts endorse research on carbon-removal strategies.

The report reads like the basis for a science-fiction novel. In one scenario, humanity fights climate change by fertilizing the ocean, boosting the growth of tiny photosynthetic creatures that pull carbon out of the atmosphere. In another, scientists change the chemistry of seawater so it can absorb more planet-warming gases. There is even a proposal for sending electrical currents through the waves, breaking apart molecules and enhancing their ability to take up carbon dioxide.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Conference demographics and footprint changed by virtual platforms

Conferences disseminate research, grow professional networks and train employees. Unfortunately, they also contribute to climate change and present barriers to achieving a socially sustainable work environment. Here, we analyse the recent impact of transforming in-person conferences into virtual conferences on improving diversity, equity and inclusion in science and engineering conferences. Factors including cost, gender, career stage and geographic location were evaluated. Virtual conferences demonstrated a clearly discernable and, in some cases, orders of magnitude improvement across nearly all metrics. On the basis of participant survey results, this improvement may be attributed to a combination of reduced financial and personal-life burdens. However, despite this clear impact, further development of virtual networking features and poster sessions is necessary to achieve widespread adoption and acceptance of this new format.
INTERNET
etftrends.com

3 Reasons the Climate Change Transition May Impact Portfolios Faster

The transition to net-zero carbon emissions for economies isn’t one that is going to happen in a bubble, but it will instead be a rapidly accelerating event that will send shocks throughout systems on all levels. Reasons for the acceleration include the recent COP26 summit, the secondary effects of decarbonization, and the positive feedback loops created from the climate change transition, according to a recent paper from State Street Global Advisors.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Virtual conferences better for environment: Study

Texas [US], December 10 (ANI): According to a new study, virtual conferences, which skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are easier to attend by people and have lowered the environmental footprint. The study has been published in the 'Nature Sustainability Journal'. A research team led by engineers from The University of...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Consolidation of agricultural land can contribute to agricultural sustainability in China

China's agricultural sector is dominated by smallholder farms, which mostly exhibit relatively low nutrient use efficiency, low agricultural income and substantial non-point-source pollution. Here we assess the spatial feasibility and cost-effectiveness of agricultural land consolidation in China by integrating data from over 40,000 rural surveys, ecological modelling and geostatistical analysis. We found that 86% of Chinese croplands could be consolidated to establish a large-scale farming regime with an average field size greater than 16"‰ha. This would result in a 59% and 91% increase in knowledge exchange and machinery use, respectively, contributing to a 24% reduction in total nitrogen input, an 18% increase in nitrogen use efficiency and a 39% reduction in labour requirement, while doubling labour income. Despite requiring a one-time investment of approximate US$370 billion for land consolidation, total agricultural profits would double due to agricultural production costs being halved.
AGRICULTURE
thedailytexan.com

UT students advocate for more climate change acknowledgement amid United Nations Climate Change Conference

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the November 12 flipbook. After speaking with world leaders and representatives at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last week, senior climate activist Roshan Khan said she wants to work with other UT organizations to continue advocating against climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Dietary shifts can reduce premature deaths related to particulate matter pollution in China

Shifting towards more meat-intensive diets may have indirect health consequences through environmental degradation. Here we examine how trends in dietary patterns in China over 1980"“2010 have worsened fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution, thereby inducing indirect health impacts. We show that changes in dietary composition alone, mainly by driving the rising demands for meat and animal feed, have enhanced ammonia (NH3) emissions from Chinese agriculture by 63% and increased annual PM2.5 by up to ~10"‰Âµg"‰m"“3 (~20% of total PM2.5 increase) over the period. Such effects are more than double that driven by increased food production solely due to population growth. Shifting the current diet towards a less meat-intensive recommended diet can decrease NH3 emission by ~17% and PM2.5 by 2"“6"‰Âµg"‰m"“3, and avoid ~75,000 Chinese annual premature deaths related to PM2.5.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Stay-at-home policy is a case of exception fallacy: an internet-based ecological study

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84092-1, published online 05 March 2021. Following publication of this Article concerns have been raised about the methodological approach developed by the Authors to evaluate the impact of stay-at-home policies on the reduction of COVID-19-related fatalities. In particular, Meyerowitz-Katz et al.1 show that the approach fails to detect any signal when tested on a synthetic dataset where the ground truth is known, and under specific cases of data subsetting. In addition, Meyerowitz-Katz et al.1 failed to replicate the original results using a synthetic dataset. These suggest that the false negative rate of the approach is prohibitively high to allow for meaningful conclusions to be drawn regarding the impact of stay-at-home policies on COVID-19 fatality rates. The results of Meyerowitz-Katz et al.1 are further confirmed by GÃ³es2 who, using a pure correlation analysis, shows that the coefficients for the impact of stay-at-home policies using the methodological approach developed by the Authors can be zero even with diametrically opposing indices of staying-at-home. Given these concerns, the Editors no longer have confidence that the conclusions presented are adequately supported.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Former Danone CEO to chair global climate disclosures body

LONDON (Reuters) - A new global standard setter for company climate disclosures will be chaired by Emmanuel Faber, the former head of French yoghurt maker Danone and long-time advocate of sustainable business. Faced with a patchwork of norms for companies disclosing to investors how climate change affects their business, G20...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Meeting global challenges with regenerative agriculture producing food and energy

The world currently faces a suite of urgent challenges: environmental degradation, diminished biodiversity, climate change and persistent poverty and associated injustices. All of these challenges can be addressed to a large extent through agriculture. A dichotomy expressed as ‘food versus fuel’ has misled thinking and hindered needed action towards building agricultural systems in ways that are regenerative, biodiverse, climate resilient, equitable and economically sustainable. Here we offer examples of agricultural systems that meet the urgent needs while also producing food and energy. We call for refocused conversation and united action towards rapidly deploying such systems across biophysical and socioeconomic settings.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Benefits of China's land consolidation

The merging of small farms into fewer large ones is a key part of China's food security and rural revitalization strategy. Yet, the benefits of implementing large-scale farms vary under different land consolidation pathways. After four decades of booming agricultural production, China has become one of the most food-secure countries...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

How climate change and extreme weather may lead to food shortages and escalating prices

In a world with an increasing human population, climate change may have a serious impact on our ability to grow enough food. Research from as far back as 2007 found that around 30% of year-to-year fluctuations in tons of crops grown per hectare were due to changes in the climate. It is remarkable under these circumstances that the global agricultural system has managed to remain fairly robust, and that major food shortages have been rare.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Strategic Forest Reserves can protect biodiversity in the western United States and mitigate climate change

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 254 (2021) Cite this article. Forest preservation is crucial for protecting biodiversity and mitigating climate change. Here we assess current forest preservation in the western United States using spatial data and find that beyond the 18.9% (17.5 Mha) currently protected, an additional 11.1% (10.3 Mha) is needed to achieve 30% preservation by 2030 (30"‰Ã—"‰30). To help meet this regional preservation target, we developed a framework that prioritizes forestlands for preservation using spatial metrics of biodiversity and/or carbon within each ecoregion. We show that meeting this preservation target would lead to greater protection of animal and tree species habitat, current carbon stocks, future carbon accumulation, and forests that are important for surface drinking water. The highest priority forestlands are primarily owned by the federal government, though substantial areas are also owned by private entities and state and tribal governments. Establishing Strategic Forest Reserves would help protect biodiversity and carbon for climate adaptation and mitigation.
INDUSTRY

