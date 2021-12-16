ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep learning-based landslide susceptibility mapping

By Mohammad Azarafza
Cover picture for the articleLandslides are considered as one of the most devastating natural hazards in Iran, causing extensive damage and loss of life. Landslide susceptibility maps for landslide prone areas can be used to plan for and mitigate the consequences of catastrophic landsliding events. Here, we developed a deep convolutional neural network (CNN"“DNN) for...

Nature.com

Biological features between miRNAs and their targets are unveiled from deep learning models

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are ~"‰22 nucleotide ubiquitous gene regulators. They modulate a broad range of essential cellular processes linked to human health and diseases. Consequently, identifying miRNA targets and understanding how they function are critical for treating miRNA associated diseases. In our earlier work, a hybrid deep learning-based approach (miTAR) was developed for predicting miRNA targets. It performs substantially better than the existing methods. The approach integrates two major types of deep learning algorithms: convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs). However, the features in miRNA:target interactions learned by miTAR have not been investigated. In the current study, we demonstrated that miTAR captures known features, including the involvement of seed region and the free energy, as well as multiple novel features, in the miRNA:target interactions. Interestingly, the CNN and RNN layers of the model perform differently at capturing the free energy feature: the units in RNN layer is more unique at capturing the feature but collectively the CNN layer is more efficient at capturing the feature. Although deep learning models are commonly thought "black-boxes", our discoveries support that the biological features in miRNA:target can be unveiled from deep learning models, which will be beneficial to the understanding of the mechanisms in miRNA:target interactions.
Nature.com

Genomic signatures of pre-resistance in Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Recent advances in bacterial whole-genome sequencing have resulted in a comprehensive catalog of antibiotic resistance genomic signatures in Mycobacterium tuberculosis. With a view to pre-empt the emergence of resistance, we hypothesized that pre-existing polymorphisms in susceptible genotypes (pre-resistance mutations) could increase the risk of becoming resistant in the future. We sequenced whole genomes from 3135 isolates sampled over a 17-year period. After reconstructing ancestral genomes on time-calibrated phylogenetic trees, we developed and applied a genome-wide survival analysis to determine the hazard of resistance acquisition. We demonstrate that M. tuberculosis lineage 2 has a higher risk of acquiring resistance than lineage 4, and estimate a higher hazard of rifampicin resistance evolution following isoniazid mono-resistance. Furthermore, we describe loci and genomic polymorphisms associated with a higher risk of resistance acquisition. Identifying markers of future antibiotic resistance could enable targeted therapy to prevent resistance emergence in M. tuberculosis and other pathogens.
#Deep Learning#Landslides#Cnn#Dnn#Isfahan#Svm#Gaussian Na#Mlp#Bernoulli Na#Auc#Rmse#Mape
