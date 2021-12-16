Assessing regional performance for the Sustainable Development Goals in Italy
By Idiano D'Adamo
The monitoring report on progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in a global context involves a large number of actors as it represents probably the biggest change that our society is implementing. Actions at all levels, from local, regional and national to the aggregation of multiple countries (e.g. EU 27)...
In this era, the most important part for the generation is to realize the impact of the economy. It leads to an economy where everyday work, innovation, entrepreneurship as well as technology could lead you to a much better world. For anyone to achieve this, a global system shift is required that can keep the valuable components of the old market as well as embrace the new economic models. There is a basic requirement to shift the whole impact of the economy which is a very common language for both the impact and also integration. Now here is a list of some of the best places in Europe where you can study sustainable development.
Sustainable development depends on decoupling economic growth from resource use. The material footprint indicator accounts for environmental pressure related to a country's final demand. It measures material use across global supply-chain networks linking production and consumption. For this reason, it has been used as an indicator for two Sustainable Development Goals: 8.4 'resource efficiency improvements' and 12.2 'sustainable management of natural resources'. Currently, no reporting facility exists that provides global, detailed and timely information on countries' material footprints. We present a new collaborative research platform, based on multiregional input"“output analysis, that enables countries to regularly produce, update and report detailed global material footprint accounts and monitor progress towards Sustainable Development Goals 8.4 and 12.2. We show that the global material footprint has quadrupled since 1970, driven mainly by emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, but with an indication of plateauing since 2014. Capital investments increasingly dominate over household consumption as the main driver. At current trends, absolute decoupling is unlikely to occur over the next few decades. The new collaborative research platform allows to elevate the material footprint to Tier I status in the SDG indicator framework and paves the way to broaden application of the platform to other environmental footprint indicators.
Last week, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 2022 the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development (IYBSSD). An initiative championed by the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP), which celebrates its 100th anniversary next year, the international year will be organised under the auspices of UNESCO.
Pakistan's agriculture is characterized by insecure water supply and poor irrigation practices. We investigate the economic and environmental feasibility of alternative improved irrigation technologies (IIT) by estimating the site-specific irrigation costs, groundwater anomalies, and CO2 emissions. IIT consider different energy sources including solar power in combination with changes in the irrigation method. The status quo irrigation costs are estimated to 1301 million US$ yearâˆ’1, its groundwater depletion to 6.3Â mmÂ yearâˆ’1 and CO2 emissions to 4.12 million t yearâˆ’1, of which 96% originate from energy consumption and 4% via bicarbonate extraction from groundwater. Irrigation costs of IIT increase with all energy sources compared to the status quo, which is mainly based on diesel engine. This is because of additional variable and fixed costs for system's operation. Of these, subsidized electricity induces lowest costs for farmers with 63% extra costs followed by solar energy with 77%. However, groundwater depletion can even be reversed with 35% rise in groundwater levels via IIT. Solar powered irrigation can break down CO2 emissions by 81% whilst other energy sources boost emissions by up to 410%. Results suggest that there is an extremely opposing development between economic and ecological preferences, requiring stakeholders to negotiate viable trade-offs.
The integrated nature of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) presents a challenge to implementing the 2030 Agenda. Analytical methods to support decision-makers are often developed without explicitly incorporating decision-makers' views and experience. Here, we investigate whether existing methods are fit-for-purpose in supporting decision-makers at national and subnational levels. We identify prominent methods for SDG interaction analysis, which we then evaluate by engaging directly (via a survey and interviews) with method developers and decision-makers in Sweden. We find that decision-makers prioritize methods that are simple and flexible to apply and able to provide directly actionable and understandable results. They are less concerned with the accuracy, precision, completeness or quantitative nature of the knowledge. Prominent categories of methods include self-assessment, expert judgement, literature-based, statistical analyses and modelling. Interviewed decision-makers consider these methods in line with the features prioritized in the survey but highlight low performance on features they value highly, such as the extent to which results are actionable and overall ease of use. Methods developers have limited awareness of decision-makers' priorities and requirements, so hindering methodological advancement. They should focus on the practical value of applications to support decision-makers, resource-constrained organizations and those seeking to evaluate multiple cases.
The world currently faces a suite of urgent challenges: environmental degradation, diminished biodiversity, climate change and persistent poverty and associated injustices. All of these challenges can be addressed to a large extent through agriculture. A dichotomy expressed as ‘food versus fuel’ has misled thinking and hindered needed action towards building agricultural systems in ways that are regenerative, biodiverse, climate resilient, equitable and economically sustainable. Here we offer examples of agricultural systems that meet the urgent needs while also producing food and energy. We call for refocused conversation and united action towards rapidly deploying such systems across biophysical and socioeconomic settings.
A “Sub‐regional Capacity Building workshop on Sustainable Tourism for the Caribbean” took place online on 23 and 30 November 2021, organized by The World Heritage Centre and the UNESCO Office in Kingston and Havana in cooperation with the University of the West Indies and Barbados National Commission for UNESCO.
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has affected the global population. While many people infected with SARS-CoV-2 show no or mild symptoms, people with chronic conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and pulmonary, cardiovascular, and kidney diseases, have an increased risk of severe COVID-19 or increased mortality [1]. One of the major causes of mortality in COVID-19 patients is cardiovascular disease. In particular, hypertension has been widely recognized as an independent risk factor for severity and mortality in COVID-19 patients [2, 3]. Consequently, an important aspect to consider is the impact of blood pressure (BP) control on COVID-19 prognosis. To the best of my knowledge, there are two reports from Wuhan, China, in terms of BP control and adverse outcomes of COVID-19 [4, 5]. If the adverse outcome was defined as mortality, ICU admission, respiratory failure, and heart failure for hypertensive patients and good BP control or poor BP control was defined as an average systolic BP (SBP)/diastolic BP (DBP) of <140/90"‰mmHg or â‰¥140/90"‰mmHg, respectively, during the hospital stay, poor BP control was independently associated with higher risks of adverse outcomes of COVID-19 [4]. In addition, increased SBP or DBP variability was associated with higher risks of mortality and ICU admission. Another study [5] reported the association between BP level and mortality in normotensive and hypertensive patients admitted to the ICU with COVID-19. All hypertensive patients had a longer stay in the ICU than normotensive patients. When the hypertensive patients were divided into four groups according to BP levels in previous medical records or measurements taken during ICU admission without antihypertensive drugs, patients in the highest BP group (SBP"‰â‰¥"‰180"‰mmHg and/or DBP"‰â‰¥"‰110"‰mmHg) developed cardiac injury, had more kidney injuries in the ICU, or presented a higher risk of death. Therefore, in the COVID-19 pandemic, hypertensive patients may benefit from good BP control on a daily basis. It is not yet clear whether certain types of antihypertensive drugs, especially renin angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors, affect the prognosis of COVID-19, but at present, RAS inhibitors should generally be continued [6, 7].
Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
