Direct pesticide exposure of insects in nature conservation areas in Germany

By Carsten A. BrÃ¼hl
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Germany, the decline of insect biomass was observed in nature conservation areas in agricultural landscapes. One of the main causal factors discussed is the use of synthetic pesticides in conventional agriculture. In a Germany-wide field study, we collected flying insects using Malaise traps in nature conservation areas adjacent to agricultural...

