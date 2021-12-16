ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Role of eccentricity in early Holocene African and Asian summer monsoons

By Chi-Hua Wu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe effect of precession on paleoclimate changes depends on eccentricity. However, whether and to what degree eccentricity relates to millennial-scale monsoonal changes remain unclear. By investigating climate simulations with a fixed precession condition of 9Â ka before the present, we explored the potential influence of eccentricity on early-Holocene changes in the...

