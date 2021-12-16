ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correlation of P-wave velocity with mechanical and physical properties of limestone with statistical analysis

By Hasan Arman
Cover picture for the articleThis study aims to investigate the correlation between the P-wave velocity (Vp) and the mechanical and the physical properties of the limestone; Vp tests were conducted on over 320 limestone samples. Moreover, the effects of the mineralogical, textural, and chemical composition of limestone were also studied through thin sections, scanning electron...

Author Correction: Dynamic transformations of cubic copper catalysts during CO electroreduction and its impact on catalytic selectivity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26743-5, published online 18 November 2021. The HTML version of this Article incorrectly omitted Supplementary Movie 1"“14. Supplementary Movie 1"“14 can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Philipp Grosse, Aram Yoon. Affiliations. Department...
Evolution of eastern Tibetan river systems is driven by the indentation of India

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 256 (2021) Cite this article. The main rivers that originate from the Tibetan Plateau are important as a resource and for the sedimentary and biogeochemical exchange between mountains and oceans. However, the dominant mechanism for the evolution of eastern Tibetan river systems remains ambiguous. Here we conduct geomorphological analyses of river systems and assess catchment-average erosion rates in the eastern Tibetan Plateau using a digital elevation model and cosmogenic radionuclide data. We find that major dividing ranges have northeast oriented asymmetric geometries and that erosion rates reduce in the same direction. This coincides with the northeastward indentation of India and we suggest this indicates a primarily tectonic influence on the large-scale configuration of eastern Tibetan river systems. In contrast, low-level streams appear to be controlled by fluvial self-organization processes. We propose that this distinction between high- and low-order channel evolution highlights the importance of local optimization of optimal channel network models in tectonically active areas.
Linear-superelastic Ti-Nb nanocomposite alloys with ultralow modulus via high-throughput phase-field design and machine learning

The optimal design of shape memory alloys (SMAs) with specific properties is crucial for the innovative application in advanced technologies. Herein, inspired by the recently proposed design concept of concentration modulation, we explore martensitic transformation (MT) in and design the mechanical properties of Ti-Nb nanocomposites by combining high-throughput phase-field simulations and machine learning (ML) approaches. Systematic phase-field simulations generate data of the mechanical properties for various nanocomposites constructed by four macroscopic degrees of freedom. An ML-assisted strategy is adopted to perform multiobjective optimization of the mechanical properties, through which promising nanocomposite configurations are prescreened for the next set of phase-field simulations. The ML-guided simulations discover an optimized nanocomposite, composed of Nb-rich matrix and Nb-lean nanofillers, that exhibits a combination of mechanical properties, including ultralow modulus, linear super-elasticity, and near-hysteresis-free in a loading-unloading cycle. The exceptional mechanical properties in the nanocomposite originate from optimized continuous MT rather than a sharp first-order transition, which is common in typical SMAs. This work demonstrates the great potential of ML-guided phase-field simulations in the design of advanced materials with extraordinary properties.
Thermally populated versus field-induced triplon bound states in the Shastry-Sutherland lattice SrCu(BO)

The Shastry"“Sutherland compound SrCu2(BO3)2 constituting orthogonally coupled dimers harbors an S"‰="‰0 singlet ground state. The confluence of strong interdimer interaction and frustration engenders a spectrum of low-energy excitations including localized triplons as well as singlet and triplet bound states. Their dynamics are controlled by an external magnetic field and temperature. Here, we employ high-field Raman spectroscopy to map the field and temperature evolution of such bosonic composite quasiparticles on approaching the 1/8 magnetization plateau. Our study unveils that the magnetic field and thermal fluctuations show remarkably similar effects in melting the singlet bound states, but are disparate in their effects on the fine spectral shapes. This, together with the anti-crossing of two singlet bound states in the intermediate field B"‰="‰10"‰âˆ’"‰16"‰T, is discussed in terms of the correlated dynamics of frustrated, interacting bosons.
Synthesis and characterization of ternary chitosan"“TiO"“ZnO over graphene for photocatalytic degradation of tetracycline from pharmaceutical wastewater

Various nanocomposites of TiO2"“ZnO, TiO2"“ZnO/CS, and TiO2"“ZnO/CS"“Gr with different molar ratios were synthesized by sol"“gel and ultrasound-assisted methods and utilized under UV irradiation to enhance the photocatalytic degradation of tetracycline. Characterization of prepared materials were carried out by XRD, FT-IR, FE-SEM, EDX and BET techniques. The TiO2"“ZnO with the 1:1 molar ratio supported with 1:2 weight ratio CS"“Gr (T1"’Z1/CS1"’Gr2 sample) appeared as the most effective material at the optimized operational conditions including the tetracycline concentration of 20Â mg/L, pH"‰="‰4, catalyst dosage of 0.5Â g/L, and 3Â h of irradiation time. As expected, the graphene had a significant effect in improving degradation results. The detailed performances of the T1"’Z1/CS1"’Gr2 were compared with ternary nanocomposites from EDX and BET results as well as from the degradation viewpoint. This novel photocatalyst can be effective in actual pharmaceutical wastewater treatment considering the applied operational parameters.
Neutrosophic statistical analysis of resistance depending on the temperature variance of conducting material

In this work, we have proposed a neutrosophic statistical approach for the analysis of resistance of conducting material depending on the temperature variance. We have developed a neutrosophic formula and applied it to the resistance data. We also use the classical statistical approach for making a comparison between both approaches. As a result, it is observed that the neutrosophic statistical approach is more flexible and informative. Also, this work suggests that the neutrosophic statistical approach analyzes the resistance of conducting material for big data.
Understanding X-ray absorption spectra by means of descriptors and machine learning algorithms

X-ray absorption near-edge structure (XANES) spectra are the fingerprint of the local atomic and electronic structures around the absorbing atom. However, the quantitative analysis of these spectra is not straightforward. Even with the most recent advances in this area, for a given spectrum, it is not clear a priori which structural parameters can be refined and how uncertainties should be estimated. Here, we present an alternative concept for the analysis of XANES spectra, which is based on machine learning algorithms and establishes the relationship between intuitive descriptors of spectra, such as edge position, intensities, positions, and curvatures of minima and maxima on the one hand, and those related to the local atomic and electronic structure which are the coordination numbers, bond distances and angles and oxidation state on the other hand. This approach overcoms the problem of the systematic difference between theoretical and experimental spectra. Furthermore, the numerical relations can be expressed in analytical formulas providing a simple and fast tool to extract structural parameters based on the spectral shape. The methodology was successfully applied to experimental data for the multicomponent Fe:SiO2 system and reference iron compounds, demonstrating the high prediction quality for both the theoretical validation sets and experimental data.
Specialising neural network potentials for accurate properties and application to the mechanical response of titanium

Large scale atomistic simulations provide direct access to important materials phenomena not easily accessible to experiments or quantum mechanics-based calculation approaches. Accurate and efficient interatomic potentials are the key enabler, but their development remains a challenge for complex materials and/or complex phenomena. Machine learning potentials, such as the Deep Potential (DP) approach, provide robust means to produce general purpose interatomic potentials. Here, we provide a methodology for specialising machine learning potentials for high fidelity simulations of complex phenomena, where general potentials do not suffice. As an example, we specialise a general purpose DP method to describe the mechanical response of two allotropes of titanium (in addition to other defect, thermodynamic and structural properties). The resulting DP correctly captures the structures, energies, elastic constants and Î³-lines of Ti in both the HCP and BCC structures, as well as properties such as dislocation core structures, vacancy formation energies, phase transition temperatures, and thermal expansion. The DP thus enables direct atomistic modelling of plastic and fracture behaviour of Ti. The approach to specialising DP interatomic potential, DPspecX, for accurate reproduction of properties of interest "X", is general and extensible to other systems and properties.
Determining chromosomal arms 1p/19q co-deletion status in low graded glioma by cross correlation-periodogram pattern analysis

Prediction of mutational status of different graded glioma is extremely crucial for its diagnosis and treatment planning. Currently FISH and the surgical biopsy techniques are the 'gold standard' in the field of diagnostics; the analyses of which helps to decide appropriate treatment regime. In this study we proposed a novel approach to analyze structural MRI image signature pattern for predicting 1p/19q co-deletion status non-invasively. A total of 159 patients with grade-II and grade-III glioma were included in the analysis. These patients earlier underwent biopsy; the report of which confirmed 57 cases with no 1p/19q co-deletion and 102 cases with 1p/19q co-deletion. Tumor tissue heterogeneity was investigated by variance of cross correlation (VoCC). Significant differences in theÂ pattern of VoCC between two classes was quantified using Lomb-Scargle (LS) periodogram. Energy and the cut-off frequency of LS power spectral density were derived and utilized as the features for classification. RUSBoost classifier was used that yield highest classification accuracy of 84% for G-II and 87% for G-III gliomaÂ respectively in classifying 1p/19q co-deleted and 1p/19q non-deleted glioma. In clinical practice the proposed technique can be utilized as a non-invasiveÂ pre-confirmatory test of glioma mutation, before wet-lab validation.
Fano interference in quantum resonances from angle-resolved elastic scattering

Asymmetric spectral line shapes are a hallmark of interference of a quasi-bound state with a continuum of states. Such line shapes are well known for multichannel systems, for example, in photoionization or Feshbach resonances in molecular scattering. On the other hand, in resonant single channel scattering, the signature of such interference may disappear due to the orthogonality of partial waves. Here, we show that probing the angular dependence of the cross section allows us to unveil asymmetric Fano profiles also in a single channel shape resonance. We observe a shift in the peak of the resonance profile in the elastic collisions between metastable helium and deuterium molecules with detection angle, in excellent agreement with theoretical predictions from full quantum scattering calculations. Using a model description for the partial wave interference, we can disentangle the resonant and background contributions and extract the relative phase responsible for the characteristic Fano-like profiles from our experimental measurements.
The ejection of large non-oscillating droplets from a hydrophobic wedge in microgravity

When confined within containers or conduits, drops and bubbles migrate to regions of minimum energy by the combined effects of surface tension, surface wetting, system geometry, and initial conditions. Such capillary phenomena are exploited for passive phase separation operations in micro-fluidic devices on earth and macro-fluidic devices aboard spacecraft. Our study focuses on the migration and ejection of large inertial-capillary drops confined between tilted planar hydrophobic substrates (a.k.a., wedges). In our experiments, the brief nearly weightless environment of a 2.1"‰s drop tower allows for the study of such capillary dominated behavior for up to 10"‰mL water drops with migration velocities up to 12"‰cm/s. We control ejection velocities as a function of drop volume, substrate tilt angle, initial confinement, and fluid properties. We then demonstrate how such geometries may be employed as passive no-moving-parts droplet generators for very large drop dynamics investigations. The method is ideal for hand-held non-oscillatory 'droplet' generation in low-gravity environments.
MoirÃ© enhanced charge density wave state in twisted 1T-TiTe/1T-TiSe heterostructures

Nanoscale periodic moirÃ© patterns, for example those formed at the interface of a twisted bilayer of two-dimensional materials, provide opportunities for engineering the electronic properties of van der Waals heterostructures1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11. In this work, we synthesized the epitaxial heterostructure of 1T-TiTe2/1T-TiSe2 with various twist angles using molecular beam epitaxy and investigated the moirÃ© pattern induced/enhanced charge density wave (CDW) states with scanning tunnelling microscopy. When the twist angle is near zero degrees, 2"‰Ã—"‰2 CDW domains are formed in 1T-TiTe2, separated by 1"‰Ã—"‰1 normal state domains, and trapped in the moirÃ© pattern. The formation of the moirÃ©-trapped CDW state is ascribed to the local strain variation due to atomic reconstruction. Furthermore, this CDW state persists at room temperature, suggesting its potential for future CDW-based applications. Such moirÃ©-trapped CDW patterns were not observed at larger twist angles. Our study paves the way for constructing metallic twist van der Waals bilayers and tuning many-body effects via moirÃ© engineering.
An empirical investigation on the correlation between solar cell cracks and hotspots

In recent years, solar cell cracks have been a topic of interest to industry because of their impact on performance deterioration. Therefore, in this work, we investigate the correlation of four crack modes and their effects on the temperature of the solar cell, well known as hotspot. We divided the crack modes to crack free (mode 1), micro-crack (mode 2), shaded area (mode 3), and breakdown (mode 4). Using a dataset of 12 different solar cell samples, we have found that there are no hotspots detected for a solar cell affected by modes 1 or 2. However, we discovered that the solar cell is likely to have hotspots if affected by crack mode 3 or 4, with an expected increase in the temperature from 25\(^\circ \)C to 100\(^\circ \)C. Additionally, we have noticed that an increase in the shading ratio in solar cells can cause severe hotspots. For this reason, we observed that the worst-case scenario for a hotspot to develop is at shading ratios of 40% to 60%, with an identified increase in the cell temperature from 25\(^\circ \)C to 105\(^\circ \)C.
Ultralow dark current in near-infrared perovskite photodiodes by reducing charge injection and interfacial charge generation

Metal halide perovskite photodiodes (PPDs) offer high responsivity and broad spectral sensitivity, making them attractive for low-cost visible and near-infrared sensing. A significant challenge in achieving high detectivity in PPDs is lowering the dark current density (JD) and noise current (in). This is commonly accomplished using charge-blocking layers to reduce charge injection. By analyzing the temperature dependence of JD for lead-tin based PPDs with different bandgaps and electron-blocking layers (EBL), we demonstrate that while EBLs eliminate electron injection, they facilitate undesired thermal charge generation at the EBL-perovskite interface. The interfacial energy offset between the EBL and the perovskite determines the magnitude and activation energy of JD. By increasing this offset we realized a PPD with ultralow JD and in of 5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and 2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’14"‰A"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively, and wavelength sensitivity up to 1050"‰nm, establishing a new design principle to maximize detectivity in perovskite photodiodes.
A new type of non-Hermitian phase transition in open systems far from thermal equilibrium

We demonstrate a new type of non-Hermitian phase transition in open systems far from thermal equilibrium, which can have place in the absence of an exceptional point. This transition takes place in coupled systems interacting with reservoirs at different temperatures. We show that the spectrum of energy flow through the system caused by the temperature gradient is determined by the \(\varphi^{4}\)-potential. Meanwhile, the frequency of the maximum in the spectrum plays the role of the order parameter. The phase transition manifests itself in the frequency splitting of the spectrum of energy flow at a critical point, the value of which is determined by the relaxation rates and the coupling strength. Near the critical point, fluctuations of the order parameter diverge according to a power law with the critical exponent that depends only on the ratio of reservoirs temperatures. The phase transition at the critical point has the non-equilibrium nature and leads to the change in the energy flow between the reservoirs. Our results pave the way to manipulate the heat energy transfer in the coupled out-of-equilibrium systems.
Observation of Feshbach resonances between a single ion and ultracold atoms

The control of physical systems and their dynamics on the level of individual quanta underpins both fundamental science and quantum technologies. Trapped atomic and molecular systems, neutral1 and charged2, are at the forefront of quantum science. Their extraordinary level of control is evidenced by numerous applications in quantum information processing3,4 and quantum metrology5,6. Studies of the long-range interactions between these systems when combined in a hybrid atom"“ion trap7,8 have led to landmark results9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19. However, reaching the ultracold regime-where quantum mechanics dominates the interaction, for example, giving access to controllable scattering resonances20,21-has so far been elusive. Here we demonstrate Feshbach resonances between ions and atoms, using magnetically tunable interactions between 138Ba+ ions and 6Li atoms. We tune the experimental parameters to probe different interaction processes-first, enhancing three-body reactions22,23 and the related losses to identify the resonances and then making two-body interactions dominant to investigate the ion's sympathetic cooling19 in the ultracold atomic bath. Our results provide deeper insights into atom"“ion interactions, giving access to complex many-body systems24,25,26,27 and applications in experimental quantum simulation28,29,30.
Passivation of miniature microwave coplanar waveguides using a thin film fluoropolymer electret

The insertion losses of miniature gold/silicon-on-insulator (SOI) coplanar waveguides (CPW) are rendered low, stable, and light insensitive when covered with a thin film (95Â nm) fluoropolymer deposited by a trifluoromethane (CHF3) plasma. Microwave characterization (0"“50Â GHz) of the CPWs indicates that the fluoropolymer stabilizes a hydrogen-passivated silicon surface between the CPW tracks. The hydrophobic nature of the fluoropolymer acts as a humidity barrier, meaning that the underlying intertrack silicon surfaces do not re-oxidize over time-something that is known to increase losses. In addition, the fluoropolymer thin film also renders the CPW insertion losses insensitive to illumination with white light (2400Â lx)-something potentially advantageous when using optical microscopy observations during microwave measurements. Capacitance"“voltage (CV) measurements of gold/fluoropolymer/silicon metal"“insulator-semiconductor (MIS) capacitors indicate that the fluoropolymer is an electret-storing positive charge. The experimental results suggest that the stored positive charge in the fluoropolymer electret and charge trapping influence surface-associated losses in CPW-MIS device modelling supports this. Finally, and on a practical note, the thin fluoropolymer film is easily pierced by commercial microwave probes and does not adhere to them-facilitating the repeatable and reproducible characterization of microwave electronic circuitry passivated by thin fluoropolymer.
Analysis of light-wave nonstaticity in the coherent state

The characteristics of nonstatic quantum light waves in the coherent state in a static environment is investigated. It is shown that the shape of the wave varies periodically as a manifestation of its peculiar properties of nonstaticity like the case of the Fock-state analysis for a nonstatic wave. A belly occurs in the graphic of wave evolution whenever the wave is maximally displaced in the quadrature space, whereas a node takes place every time the wave passes the equilibrium point during its oscillation. In this way, a belly and a node appear in turn successively. Whereas this change of wave profile is accompanied by the periodic variation of electric and magnetic energies, the total energy is conserved. The fluctuations of quadratures also vary in a regular manner according to the wave transformation in time. While the resultant time-varying uncertainty product is always larger than (or, at least, equal to) its quantum-mechanically allowed minimal value (\(\hbar /2\)), it is smallest whenever the wave constitutes a belly or a node. The mechanism underlying the abnormal features of nonstatic light waves demonstrated here can be interpreted by the rotation of the squeezed-shape contour of the Wigner distribution function in phase space.
Scientists synthesize hafnium-based, vacancy-ordered perovskite nanocrystals by hot injection method

Lead-free vacancy-ordered perovskite Cs2M4+X6 (X=Cl-, Br- or I-) nanocrystals feature low toxicity, high stability and unique optical properties. In previously reported hot injection methods for synthesizing perovskite nanocrystals, metal halides or metal acetates are often used as metal precursors. However, for many new perovskite nanocrystalline systems, the inability of these two types of metal salts to ionize in organic solvents is an important reason for synthesis failure.
